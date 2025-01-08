Four days left to book Scoot fares

SINGAPORE, 9 January 2025: There are just four days left to grab a fare bargain starting at SGD70 on Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.

The airline started its network-wide sale on 7 January with a starting fare of SGD70 for one-way travel to neighbouring destinations, including taxes. Fares for medium and long-haul destinations are higher (approx SGD200 to SGD300).

The sale ends midnight on 12 January for travel during selected dates in 2025.

Travel periods for destinations may vary, with blackout periods covering school and national holidays.

For the complete list of dates, refer to Scoot’s website.

Fares apply for travel to over 60 destinations, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Greece and Saudi Arabia.

Travellers can explore Scoot’s latest destinations, such as Phu Quoc in Vietnam and Padang in Indonesia, served by the new E190-E2 aircraft.

Highlighted destinations

Tianjin

From SGD179

ScootPlus from SGD349

Athens

From SGD280

ScootPlus from SGD580

Ho Chi Minh City

From SGD89

Taipei

From SGD118

ScootPlus from SGD320

Book now

Malacca

From SGD70

Melbourne

From SGD200

ScootPlus from SGD480

