Qantas Airways joins AAPA

KUALA LUMPUR, 21 January 2025: The Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) announced Monday that Qantas Airways Limited has joined AAPA effective immediately.

“We are very pleased and honoured to welcome Qantas Airways as a member of AAPA. Qantas, a leading Australian airline with a long heritage, will not only strengthen the Association’s voice in international aviation policy discussions but also reinforce effective regional collaboration on key aviation tenets, namely safety, sustainability, and seamless air travel,” said AAPA Director General Subhas Menon

Cam Wallace Chief Executive Officer, Qantas International and Freight.

Qantas Chief Executive Officer of International and Freight Cam Wallace said: “Qantas looks forward to working with members of AAPA as the industry embraces opportunities to meet the evolving needs of customers in a dynamic market while at the same time confronting challenges such as climate change and supply chain disruptions. Airlines can share best practices and experiences in many areas to benefit the travelling public”.

AAPA is the trade association for scheduled international airlines based in the Asia Pacific region. Its permanent secretariat is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and has international representation in Brussels in Belgium (EU) and Washington DC (USA) for government aviation affairs.