AirAsia champions ASEAN Explorer Pass

JOHOR BAHRU, 22 January 2025: AirAsia MOVE’s ASEAN Explorer Pass gained a shoutout at the 2025 ASEAN Tourism Forum closing ceremony on Monday as an initiative that makes travel accessible and inclusive across the ASEAN region.

The ASEAN Explorer Pass by AirAsia MOVE is an annual travel pass that allows subscribers to explore the ASEAN region of 10 member countries through AirAsia’s international and domestic flight network.

AirAsia Move gets a Shoutout for the ASEAN Explorer Pass.

They can also enjoy hotel discounts and connectivity on-ground through AirAsia Ride for an entire year from the subscription date, aside from seasonal perks throughout the year.

AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer said: “We are honoured to have ASEAN Explorer Pass featured as an initiative that promotes travel across ASEAN, as part of the 2025 ASEAN Tourism Forum closing ceremony.

“As an online travel agent (OTA), we hope each ASEAN country’s national flag carrier will consider being part of the ASEAN Explorer Pass, and look forward to having conversations…to unlock even more destinations across ASEAN for the world to experience.”

In line with the 2025 ASEAN Tourism Forum’s theme, ‘Unity in Motion: Shaping ASEAN’s Tourism Tomorrow’, the ASEAN Explorer Pass enables travellers to explore the region beyond the popular destinations and main tier-1 cities. It showcases the hidden gems of each ASEAN member country.

Since its launch in April 2024, over 25,000 trips have been completed across ASEAN, including cities such as Makassar, Jogjakarta, Danang, Johor Bahru, Chiang Mai, and many more, aside from popular tourist destinations.

Promotions are underway, and subscribers can enjoy more value with an 8% discount, valid until midnight on 7 February, by applying the promo code EXPLOREASEAN at checkout.

AirAsia MOVE’s ecosystem includes OTA services such as flight bookings from over 700 airlines, including AirAsia and over a million hotels worldwide, airport rides, online duty-free shopping, and travel insurance. A robust loyalty programme, AirAsia Rewards, underpins it.