Ponant buys stake in Aqua Expeditions

SINGAPORE, 20 January 2025: Ponant Explorations Group, a small ship expedition cruise operator, acquires a majority stake in Aqua Expeditions, a specialist for river and ocean cruises in South America and Southeast Asia.

This strategic acquisition, backed by Artémis Group, the Pinault family’s investment company, which owns prestigious fashion houses, will empower Aqua Expeditions to continue expanding its footprint globally and enable the company’s growth as a destination specialist.

Aqua Expeditions currently operates river explorations in the Peruvian Amazon and the Mekong Delta (Cambodia and Vietnam), and coastal yacht voyages in East Indonesia — Komodo National Park, Ambon and the Spice Islands, Raja Ampat, and Asmat — and the Galapagos Islands.

Its founder and CEO, Francesco Galli Zugaro, will remain a shareholder and, along with his senior management team, will continue to lead the company as a stand-alone business unit.

This transaction comes at a pivotal time as Aqua Expeditions ramps up the launch of its East Africa itineraries, exploring the Seychelles and Tanzania, with a particular focus on the Aldabra group of islands.

Ponant Explorations Group has a fleet of 14 French-flagged small ships.