Nok Air taps global sales via Sabre GDS

SINGAPORE, 28 January 2025: Thailand-based low-cost airline Nok Air partners with Sabre’s Global Distribution System for the first time to deliver its flight and fare content to travel agents worldwide.

By joining Sabre’s travel marketplace, Nok Air will gain visibility among travel agencies, corporate buyers, and travellers worldwide, driving bookings and revenue growth. Until now, the airline has depended on its website sales to cater mainly to the domestic Thai market.

Photo credit: Skyball and Naan Togo. Nok Air operates a Boeing 737-800 fleet for domestic and international flights during 2025.

In an official media statement posted by Sabre Nok Air’s CEO Wutthiphum Jurangkool said: “By making our content available via Sabre’s GDS, we’re broadening our global and market segment reach and ensuring both leisure and corporate travellers have more ways to discover and book our flights.”

Established in 2004, Nok Air started its journey in the turbulent Thai aviation market with Thai Airways International as a strategic shareholder. However, it has since been taken over by private Thai investors led by the Jurangkool family, which holds the majority stake (74.86%). TG continues to hold 8.91% of the shares.

Nok Air began its first international service on 31 May 2007, with daily flights to Bangalore, India, but suspended international flights in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It serves 24 domestic routes in Thailand using 14 Boeing 737-800s with 189 seats per aircraft.

According to a Wikipedia update, on “30 July 2020, Nok Air filed for bankruptcy and was delisted from the Thai Stock Exchange on 9 January 2025, following a final seven-day window for its trading operations from 27 December 2024 to 8 January 2025.” *

SET announcement: “8 January, 2025, is the last trading day for trading the securities of NOK PRO before delisting.”

Flights are operating normally, and despite its delisting, the airline’s financial performance has shown signs of improvement.

For more information

* “The rise and fall of Nok Air: A Thai aviation saga”. nationthailand. 10 January 2025. Retrieved 12 January 2025. (Wikipedia).