KUCHING, Sarawak, 27 January 2025: The Sibu and Miri Visitor Information Centres under the Sarawak Tourism Board presented the Lunar New Year Market: Spring in the City, a pop-up celebration on 25 to 26 January at the VIC Sibu Garden and VIC Miri Garden.

Over the two festive nights, the event featured cultural performances and displays by artisan vendors, with VIC Sibu hosting 12 vendors and VIC Miri showcasing 22 vendors. Together, they presented a welcome celebration before the start of the Year of the Snake on 29 January.

Visitors enjoyed the festive atmosphere through captivating performances, including the Lion Dance, Dragon Dance, San Tai Zi — an energetic and theatrical dance from Chinese folklore — and an exhilarating Wushu demonstration.

The event also highlighted the talents of local artisans, providing a chance to explore Sarawak’s creativity and take home handmade crafts.

As a family-friendly celebration, the Lunar New Year Market delivered a memorable experience for locals, tourists, and the entire community.

Beyond the festivities, the event also underscored the evolving role of Sarawak’s Visitor Information Centres as dynamic community hubs. Originally established to provide travel information, the VICs have grown into hubs that actively collaborate with stakeholders, celebrate Sarawak’s rich culture and attractions, and host events that strengthen community connections while promoting regional tourism.

Aligned with the Sarawak Tourism Board’s commitment to sustainability, the Lunar New Year Market strongly emphasised eco-friendly practices, embodying the Board’s vision for a responsible and dynamic tourism ecosystem.

Through partnerships with regional stakeholders and support for local artisans, the VICs continue to enhance Sarawak’s tourism offerings while cultivating a robust and collaborative network.

