Minor Hotels partners with Fliggy

BANGKOK, 28 January 2025: Minor Hotels is officially the first major international hotel company to partner with Fliggy’s brand-new booking platform, ‘Global Discovery’.

Fliggy, an online travel platform and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group, fields an extensive portfolio of accommodation options and experiences in the Chinese travel market.

Minor Hotels and Fliggy Agreement Signing (Left to Right): Jackie Lu, Senior Key Account Manager of Fliggy; Peggy Zhang, Director of Revenue & Distribution of Minor Hotels China; Melody Tsai, China Regional Commercial Director of Minor Hotels; lan Di Tullio, Chief Commercial Officer of Minor Hotels; Zoran Zhuang, CEO of Fliggy; Johnny Zhou, VP of Fliggy & GM of Fliggy Overseas Hotels; Thomas Deng, Head of Fliggy GC & Long-Haul Destinations; Chloe Sun, Head of Fliggy Long-Haul Destinations

The agreement allows Minor Hotels to feature over 80,000 rooms across its eight brands — Anantara, Avani, Elewana Collection, NH, NH Collection, nhow, Oaks, and Tivoli — on the new ‘Global Discovery’ platform with the same rates as posted on Minor Hotels’ websites.

The agreement will also tap into Fliggy’s digital ecosystem in the Chinese market, leveraging its digital marketing capabilities to enhance the reach of Minor Hotels’ brands in China.

Minor Hotels operates four hotels in China in partnership with Funyard Hotels & Resorts, with another 12 in the pipeline.