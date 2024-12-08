TTF 2025: A candid catch-up on future trends

BANGKOK, 9 December 2024: The 14th edition of the Thailand Tourism Forum, Thailand’s largest hospitality event, will convene on 13 January 2025, attracting close to 1,000 influential travel and hospitality executives.
This year’s theme, “Seizing Potential,” offers a fast-paced, candid look at the future of Thailand’s hospitality sector. Explore emerging trends, disruptive innovations, and key strategies shaping the industry.
Organised by C9 Hotelworks, this forum provides fresh insights and actionable strategies for industry professionals. The programme will dive into critical topics, including social media’s role in driving travel demand, decoding Thailand’s hotel investment landscape, managing lifestyle versus traditional brands, alternative accommodations and exploring the travel preferences of the young generation. This is your opportunity to gain a timely start-of-the-year report card on Thai tourism and shape the industry’s future.
Register now
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thailand-tourism-forum-2025-ttf-2025-14th-annual-edition-tickets-1015841799167?aff=oddtdtcreator
Date: Monday, 13 January 2025
Venue: InterContinental Bangkok
Organiser: C9 Hotelworks Hospitality Consulting Group
Host Event Partner: IHG Hotels & Resorts
Event Partners: Horwath HTL, STR, JLL Hotels and Hospitality, QUO, Delivering Asia, AMCHAM Thailand, Phuket Hotels Association
2025 Event Programme
1400 onwards: Registration Open
1500 to 1550: Bar, Restaurants and Concepts (BRAC)
(Moderator) Sumi Soorian, Restaurant & Bar Consultant, Mrs B Bar & Table
Episode 1: Time to Evolve
Phillip Pond, Founder @Atelier Pond
Episode 2: F&B in the Digital World
Piyada “Pam” Punnakitikasem, Entrepreneur & Owner of Food Instagram page “ppgallery”
Episode 3: The Rise and Fall – Food Outlets
Shane Jameson, Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing @ Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
Episode 4: Hot Off the Press
Nigel Oakins, Co-Founder and Executive Chair Serendipity Media Ltd & NJ Media Ltd, and MediaMagination Ltd (TimeOut & Koktail Thailand Magazines)
Episode 5: Restaurants, Outlets, Dining – Eat, Drink, Love
Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn, Chef & Restauranteur @ Le Du
Episode 6: Concepts – Picture Perfect
Romain Dupuy, Strategist, Head of Branding @ Threaded Creatives & Founder and Creative Director @ The Syllusionist
1600 to 1800: Main Event – Thailand Tourism Forum 2025
Introduction
Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks
Hotel Market Insights
Jesper Palmqvist, Regional Vice President Asia Pacific, STR
Managing Lifestyle vs. Traditional Brands
Siradej Donavanik, Vice President of Development, Dusit Hotels & Resorts
David Johnson, CEO, Delivering Asia
Social Media Power: Inducing Travel Demand
Paul Keen, Director of Project Management, QUO
Decoding Thailand’s Hotel Landscape
Orn Yomchinda, Senior Vice President, Investment Sales – Asia, JLL
Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Senior Vice President, Advisory & Asset Management – Asia, JLL
The New Explorers: Young Generation Travel Trends
Viona Zhang, Deputy Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks
Dusit Thani College Students
Beyond Ordinary: Dope Accommodation Alternatives
Koko Tang, Founder, Colourful Earth
Beverly Chen, Co-Founder, Cloud Collective
Willem Niemeijer, CEO, YAANA Ventures
(Moderator) Matt Gebbie, Director, Pacific Asia, Horwath HTL
Green Minute: Sustainability in Tourism
Eric Ricaurte, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Greenview
Bjorn Courage, President, Phuket Hotels Association
1800 onwards: Networking Cocktails
Compliments of IHG Hotels & Resorts and InterContinental Bangkok