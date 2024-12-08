TTF 2025: A candid catch-up on future trends

BANGKOK, 9 December 2024: The 14th edition of the Thailand Tourism Forum, Thailand’s largest hospitality event, will convene on 13 January 2025, attracting close to 1,000 influential travel and hospitality executives.

This year’s theme, “Seizing Potential,” offers a fast-paced, candid look at the future of Thailand’s hospitality sector. Explore emerging trends, disruptive innovations, and key strategies shaping the industry.

Organised by C9 Hotelworks, this forum provides fresh insights and actionable strategies for industry professionals. The programme will dive into critical topics, including social media’s role in driving travel demand, decoding Thailand’s hotel investment landscape, managing lifestyle versus traditional brands, alternative accommodations and exploring the travel preferences of the young generation. This is your opportunity to gain a timely start-of-the-year report card on Thai tourism and shape the industry’s future.

Register now

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/thailand-tourism-forum-2025-ttf-2025-14th-annual-edition-tickets-1015841799167?aff=oddtdtcreator

Date: Monday, 13 January 2025

Venue: InterContinental Bangkok

Organiser: C9 Hotelworks Hospitality Consulting Group

Host Event Partner: IHG Hotels & Resorts

Event Partners: Horwath HTL, STR, JLL Hotels and Hospitality, QUO, Delivering Asia, AMCHAM Thailand, Phuket Hotels Association



2025 Event Programme

1400 onwards: Registration Open

1500 to 1550: Bar, Restaurants and Concepts (BRAC)

(Moderator) Sumi Soorian, Restaurant & Bar Consultant, Mrs B Bar & Table



Episode 1: Time to Evolve

Phillip Pond, Founder @Atelier Pond



Episode 2: F&B in the Digital World

Piyada “Pam” Punnakitikasem, Entrepreneur & Owner of Food Instagram page “ppgallery”



Episode 3: The Rise and Fall – Food Outlets

Shane Jameson, Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing @ Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok



Episode 4: Hot Off the Press

Nigel Oakins, Co-Founder and Executive Chair Serendipity Media Ltd & NJ Media Ltd, and MediaMagination Ltd (TimeOut & Koktail Thailand Magazines)



Episode 5: Restaurants, Outlets, Dining – Eat, Drink, Love

Thitid ‘Ton’ Tassanakajohn, Chef & Restauranteur @ Le Du



Episode 6: Concepts – Picture Perfect

Romain Dupuy, Strategist, Head of Branding @ Threaded Creatives & Founder and Creative Director @ The Syllusionist

1600 to 1800: Main Event – Thailand Tourism Forum 2025

Introduction

Bill Barnett, Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks

Hotel Market Insights

Jesper Palmqvist, Regional Vice President Asia Pacific, STR

Managing Lifestyle vs. Traditional Brands

Siradej Donavanik, Vice President of Development, Dusit Hotels & Resorts

David Johnson, CEO, Delivering Asia

Social Media Power: Inducing Travel Demand

Paul Keen, Director of Project Management, QUO

Decoding Thailand’s Hotel Landscape

Orn Yomchinda, Senior Vice President, Investment Sales – Asia, JLL

Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Senior Vice President, Advisory & Asset Management – Asia, JLL



The New Explorers: Young Generation Travel Trends

Viona Zhang, Deputy Managing Director, C9 Hotelworks

Dusit Thani College Students

Beyond Ordinary: Dope Accommodation Alternatives

Koko Tang, Founder, Colourful Earth

Beverly Chen, Co-Founder, Cloud Collective

Willem Niemeijer, CEO, YAANA Ventures

(Moderator) Matt Gebbie, Director, Pacific Asia, Horwath HTL

Green Minute: Sustainability in Tourism

Eric Ricaurte, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Greenview

Bjorn Courage, President, Phuket Hotels Association

1800 onwards: Networking Cocktails

Compliments of IHG Hotels & Resorts and InterContinental Bangkok