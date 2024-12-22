Trip.com Group hosts summit in Abu Dhabi

SINGAPORE, 23 December 2024: Trip.com Group’s latest data indicates hotel and flight bookings have grown by over 60% year-on-year, reflecting robust global demand, according to the group’s presentation at its annual summit in Abu Dhabi last week.

The Asia-Pacific region demonstrated a robust performance, with a more than 70% year-on-year increase in overall bookings, while international flight bookings across Asia almost doubled compared to last year’s volumes.

HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, with Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun.

The summit, themed ‘A Shared Journey to a Better World,’ was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and provided a forum for stakeholders to come together to celebrate the industry’s resilience, reflect on its achievements, and chart a collective path towards future success.

“In recent years, the travel industry has faced immense challenges. By working together, we have not only overcome these but emerged stronger and with renewed innovative vigour,” said Trip.com Group CEO Jane Sun. “This year’s summit celebrated the spirit of unity and collaboration that drives us to create new opportunities and underpins our collective efforts towards a brighter future.”

Over 2,000 delegates attended the Trip.com Group’s Global Partner Summit, which included industry leaders, accommodation providers, airlines, attractions, tour operators, and tourism boards.

Trip.com Group has further solidified its leadership, including through partnerships with airlines such as Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline, and has earned recognition from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with its GoGlobal certification, the industry’s gold standard.

Trip.com Group supports 1.7 million hotel partners worldwide in the accommodation sector, leveraging technology to drive growth, including through its Trip.Best hotel review ranking system that delivered a 20% increase in traffic for participating properties.

Trip.Biz, Trip.com Group’s corporate travel arm, also showed strong momentum. In the Asia-Pacific region, innovative solutions like the globally available Trip.Biz VCC payment system and a 135% increase in hotel coverage contributed to 53% year-on-year client growth. These achievements reflect how Trip.com Group’s commitments to collaboration and innovation enhance global travel ecosystems and drive growth across all sectors.

Driving Sustainability and Innovation

Trip.com Group reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability with initiatives that promote eco-conscious travel and community development in line with its vision of building a better world through travel. For instance, the Trip.com Group Country Retreats Project supports local social and economic development through investments in high-end eco-tourism accommodation in rural regions. The 34 retreats have boosted local economies, created sustainable employment opportunities, and set new benchmarks for eco-conscious tourism. The project was also recently recognised in the UN Global Compact’s ESG 20 Report, highlighting Trip.com Group’s pioneering role in advancing sustainable growth for the travel and tourism industry.

Trip.com Group also announced a strategic partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) for 2025. Through the collaboration, both sides will promote Abu Dhabi as a premier global travel destination and encourage extended stays for international visitors. Through Trip.com Group’s channels, the initiative will connect travellers with Abu Dhabi’s attractions, resort experiences, and seasonal highlights, as well as offer curated group tours and one-day itineraries that showcase the region’s unique culture and natural beauty.

Abu Dhabi DCT Director of International Operations Abdulla Yousuf said: “We are pleased to partner with Trip.com Group, a leading global travel platform, to enhance Abu Dhabi’s presence among travellers worldwide. With Trip.com Group’s extensive influence across key international markets, we aim to create meaningful value for all stakeholders and showcase Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for culture, adventure, and year-round experiences.”

Travel to the Middle East has seen a significant surge. According to Trip.com Group data, international flight bookings to the region for the first 11 months of 2024 rose by over 70% compared to the same period in 2023 and were more than 430% higher than in the same period in 2019. China, the UK, and Germany were the top source markets, highlighting the region’s broad appeal. The partnership with DCT will build on this momentum to showcase Abu Dhabi’s unique offerings to global audiences.