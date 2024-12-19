PATTAYA, 20 December 2024: During the upcoming festive season, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group invites families to celebrate with their loved ones at the Royal Cliff.

Guests will not only indulge in the exquisite cuisine prepared by expert chefs but also delight in the ambience, breathtaking views, and five-star service that will transform their special celebration into unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.

Christmas Eve Set Dinner

Date: 24 December 2024

Time: 6:30 – 11:00 pm

Venue: Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar Restaurant, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Price: THB 2,300++ per person (50% discount for children aged 4-12 years)

Experience the magic of Christmas at Royal Cliff! Indulge in an exquisite four-course Christmas Eve Set Dinner featuring your choice of Traditional Roast Turkey, Braised Franconian Christmas Beef, or Honey-Glazed Christmas Ham. Enjoy the festive ambience in the opulent dining room with carol singers, live music, and a special visit from Santa to complete this enchanting evening. The Royal Cliff also has an underground wine cellar with over 1,000 new and old-world wine labels, carefully hand-selected by the sommelier.

Full Menu: https://www.royalcliff.com/christmas-eve-set-dinner/

Christmas Day Lunch Buffet

Date: 25 December 2024

Time: 12:00 – 3:00 pm

Venue: Panorama Restaurant, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Price: THB 2,300++ per person (50% discount for children aged 4-12 years)

Celebrate Christmas Day in a festive atmosphere and enjoy a lavish Christmas Buffet Lunch at Panorama Restaurant. Enjoy indoor or outdoor seating with your choice of pool or sea views. Savour holiday favourites like roasted turkey, Christmas ham, pan-fried seabass fillet, fresh salads, and an array of delightful desserts, including classic Christmas pudding and a live pancake station. Enjoy live music from a talented duo band and a special visit from Santa, making this a magical celebration to remember.

Full Menu: https://www.royalcliff.com/christmas-day-lunch-buffet/

The Royal Sea Adventure New Year’s Eve Gala Buffet Dinner

Date: 31 December 2024

Time: 7:30 PM Onwards

Venue: Poolside of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Price: THB 6,500++ per person (50% discount for children aged 4-12 years)

Join an unforgettable “Royal Sea Adventure” New Year’s Eve celebration at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel by the poolside. Enjoy panoramic sea views, dance to live entertainment, and be mesmerised by extraordinary performances. Indulge in our premium international buffet, featuring the finest seafood, succulent beef, and a variety of delectable desserts. Celebrate with family and friends, and let the waves of joy carry you into a prosperous New Year!

Full Menu: https://www.royalcliff.com/new-year-buffet-dinner/

Fireworks New Year Countdown Package

Date: 31 December 2024

Time: 11:30 PM Onwards

Venue: Poolside of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Ring in the New Year with a stunning fireworks display at the hotel’s spectacular new infinity-edge pool, accompanied by your favourite drink. Celebrate the night with music that keeps the festive spirit alive.

https://www.royalcliff.com/fireworks-new-year-countdown/

For more information or to reserve a table, contact the Royal Cliff team

Tel: 038250421

Email: [email protected]

Line ID: @Royalcliff

Facebook: www.facebook.com/royalcliff

Website: https://www.royalcliff.com/main/news/

Royal Cliff Hotels Group 353 Phra Tamnuk Road, Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand 20150