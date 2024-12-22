Penang gains daily Chennai air link

PENANG, 23 December 2024: Penang welcomed IndiGo’s inaugural direct daily flights connecting Chennai, India, to Penang, Malaysia, on Saturday (21 December), marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity between the two cities.

The first flight departed Chennai International Airport at 0215 (IST) and arrived at Penang International Airport at 0830. The return flight is departed Penang at 0930 and landed in Chennai, India, at1030.

The low-cost airline assigned an A320 with a seating capacity of 186 passengers to the route.

During a press conference to mark the inaugural flight, Penang State Executive Councillor for Tourism and Creative Economy

YB Wong Hon Wai commented: “This direct flight from Chennai to Penang is a pivotal development that strengthens the bonds between our two cities. It creates fresh opportunities for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange, paving the way for a future of mutual growth and collaboration.”

Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) CEO Ashwin Gunasekeran highlighted the potential for the business events.

“This new route opens up exciting prospects for business travel and events, enhancing Penang’s offerings as a premier destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions. The connectivity will undoubtedly attract more Indian delegates and stakeholders, contributing to the growth of our business events industry.”

India is one of Penang’s key source markets, with Chennai being a significant aviation hub. Indigo passengers can connect with Malaysia Airlines’ domestic flights or join flights to Bangkok, Thailand, Singapore and Hong Kong following their stay on Penang Island.

Chennai’s strategic location will also serve as a vital connecting hub for passengers from other major Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai travelling to Penang. Expanded access simplifies travel logistics for Indian travellers and enhances Penang’s appeal as a prime destination for leisure and business, tapping into a broader segment of India’s growing outbound tourism market.