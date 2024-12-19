MH boosts flights for the festive season

KUALA LUMPUR, 20 December 2024: Malaysia Airlines will boost services to meet heightened travel demand during the upcoming December festive season and Chinese New Year celebrations.

The airline will operate 112 additional red-eye flights between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and East Malaysia from 19 December to 1 January 2025 to accommodate the peak travel demand.

Photo credit: Malaysia Airlines. Fixed fares for family reunions.

This includes up to 66 additional flights to and from Sabah, including Kota Kinabalu (BKI), Sandakan (SDK) and Tawau (TWU) and 46 extra flights to and from Sarawak, including Kuching (KCH) and Miri (MYY).

With the additional flights, Malaysia Airlines will offer up to 596 flights between Kuala Lumpur and East Malaysia during the travel peak, providing greater flexibility and convenience for travellers.

Meanwhile, the airline also offers fixed fares for the upcoming Chinese New Year, with all-in one-way fares starting at MYR349 to and from Sabah and Sarawak, available exclusively on Malaysia Airlines’ official website and mobile app.

These fixed fares aim to make travel more accessible during the festive season. In addition to the fare offer, Malaysia Airlines will operate 102 supplementary red-eye flights between 24 January and 4 February 2025, bringing the total to 219 weekly flights to and from Sabah and Sarawak during this period.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi commented: “By introducing affordable fixed fares for Chinese New Year, increasing flight frequencies during the peak year-end season, and expanding regional connectivity, Malaysia Airlines is not only enhancing accessibility but also strengthening its position as the airline of choice.”

In addition to strengthening domestic connectivity, Malaysia Airlines enhances regional travel options. From 28 January 2025, the airline will introduce a seventh daily flight frequency to Jakarta (CGK), offering greater convenience for business and leisure travellers between Malaysia and Indonesia.