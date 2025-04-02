BA wings back to Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, 3 April 2025: Tourism Malaysia welcomed British Airways’ return to Kuala Lumpur, with the inaugural direct service arriving in the country’s capital on 2 April 2025.

The airline operates the London-Kuala Lumpur route daily using a 216-seat 787-9, with return fares starting from UKP574.

Photo credit: British Airways.

Kuala Lumpur continues to gain recognition as a top travel destination, ranked second in Tripadvisor’s list of Top Trending Destinations for 2025. The city’s mix of modernity and tradition offers world-class attractions, a dynamic culinary scene, and iconic landmarks like the Petronas Towers.

British Airways’ return aligns perfectly with Malaysia’s preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026), a national tourism initiative to attract 35.6 million international visitors and generate MYR147.1 billion in tourism revenue.

The UK remains one of Malaysia’s largest European source markets, and this new route further strengthens the country’s appeal to British travellers, who are increasingly seeking meaningful, experiential holidays.

“The UK is a key market for Malaysia, and we are thrilled to see British Airways returning to Kuala Lumpur with direct flights from London Heathrow”, said Tourism Malaysia UK director Sulaiman Suip. “This enhanced connectivity is especially significant as we approach Visit Malaysia Year 2026, providing UK travellers with even more convenient access to Malaysia’s vibrant cities, breathtaking landscapes, and rich cultural experiences. As we continue to grow our presence in the UK market, we look forward to welcoming more travellers to explore Malaysia’s unique offerings and diverse attractions.”

Flight schedule

BA33 departs London Heathrow (LNR) at 2110 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1720 plus a day.

BA34 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 2250 and arrives in London (LNR) at 0525.

Malaysia Airlines flies the same route with a double daily service that departs Kuala Lumpur at 0950 (MH4) and 2330 (MH2). The average roundtrip fare on the KUL-LNR route is USD960.