Vietjet boosts Songkran Festival flights

BANGKOK, 14 March 2025: Vietjet Thailand is offering a 30% discount off its highest registered base fares (excluding taxes and fees) for additional flights between Bangkok Suvarnabhumi and beach destinations Phuket, Krabi, and Surat Thani (Samui) during the Songkran Festival week from 11 to 17 April 2025.

This special promotion aligns with the airline’s commitment to enhancing accessibility. It allows passengers to return to their hometowns, reunite with family, or explore Thailand during this festive season at an affordable price.

Passengers can secure a discount on the airline’s additional flights scheduled between 11 and 17 April 2025 following a Ministry of Transport determination that domestic airlines should add special flights during the festival week and reduce the financial burden for travellers visiting their families

Bookings can be made until midnight on 20 March via www.vietjetair.com or the mobile application ‘Vietjet Thailand.’ The discount applies to base fares only and does not include taxes, surcharges, or additional services.

As part of its collaboration with the government and the Thai Airlines Association, Vietjet Thailand is increasing flights on key domestic routes during Songkran, ensuring more travel options at affordable fares.

From 11 to 17 April 2025, Vietjet’s flights between Bangkok Suvarnabhumi and Phuket will increase from nine to 10 per day, Surat Thani from two to three, and Krabi from three to four. This expansion enhances connectivity, making it easier for travellers to reunite with loved ones or explore Thailand during the festive season.

Currently, Vietjet Thailand operates 11 top domestic routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, and Surat Thani, alongside cross-country connections such as Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

The airline is also expanding its international network across the Asia-Pacific, connecting Thailand with Japan, China, Vietnam, India, Cambodia, Taipei, and other popular destinations in Asia and Australia.