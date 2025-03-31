Flying Kangaroo starts Darwin – Singapore hop

SINGAPORE, 1 April 2025: Qantas introduced a new direct service on Sunday connecting Australia’s Northern Territory capital Darwin with Singapore four times weekly.

The new service adds 70,000 seats between Darwin and Singapore providing business and leisure travellers with direct flights between Australia’s Top End and Singapore, a leading aviation gateway for travel to India and Southeast Asia.

Photo credit: Qantas. Left-to-right: Oliver Craven-McLeay, Manager Communications and Government Affairs Asia, Qantas;

The Hon Robyn Cahill OAM, Minister Minister for Trade, Business and Asian Relations, Northern Territory Government;

Florence Liau, Associate General Manager – Air Hub Market & Passenger Development, Changi Airport.

Return fares from Singapore to Darwin start at SGD434 in economy. All Qantas fares include checked baggage, meals, beverages and entertainment. Fares are on sale at Qantas.com or via travel agents.

Qantas CEO International, Cam Wallace, commented: “We’re delighted to offer another option for Singaporeans to experience the magic of Australia’s Top End and strengthen the important trade and business links between the Lion City and Australia. By adding over 70,000 new seats from our hub in Singapore, this new route will open up more options for travellers to make Darwin the first stop on their Australian itinerary.”

Singapore Tourism Board’s Executive Director, International Group HQ & Oceania, Oliver Chong, added: “It’s fantastic that Qantas is creating more access for Aussies to visit Singapore from the top end. With Singapore just under a five-hour flight from Darwin, the city is a perfect choice for a quick break, whether it be a whirlwind tour of our food, shopping and attraction offerings or a chill-out time indulging in wellness and bar options.”

Flights operate four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, operated by Qantas Boeing 737-800 aircraft with 12 business and 162 economy seats. Flight time is four hours and 50 minutes.

Flight schedule

QF113 departs Darwin at 1455 and arrives in Singapore at 1815.

QF114 departs Singapore at 1920 and arrives in Darwin at 0140, plus a day.

Qantas will compete head-on with Singapore Airlines, which has been flying the route five times weekly and increased to daily on 31 March. It uses a Boeing 737-9 with 154 seats. The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD650. Both airlines offer business class.