KOTA KINABALU, 27 March 2025: Sabah’s proactive promotional efforts in Hungary have started to bear fruit, with the state recording 192 Hungarian visitors last year and 30 in January this year.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister cum Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said while the numbers may seem small, they are promising considering that engagement with the Hungarian market only began last year.

Joniston with 12 Hungarian tour agents and media representatives. Also pictured is Sabah Tourism Board CEO Julinus Jeffery Jimit (4th right).

He said that travellers from Hungary can easily reach Sabah via Chinese airlines, with convenient connections through Guangzhou and Shanghai to Kota Kinabalu.

“With these direct routes, we anticipate more Hungarian visitors and tourists from neighbouring countries in Central Europe who may find Sabah appealing,” he added.

On Monday, Joniston met with 12 Hungarian tour agents and media representatives at a welcoming dinner hosted by the tourism board. The STB Chief Executive Officer, Julinus Jeffery Jimit, was also present.

Turizmus.com Online Editor-in-Chief Hajnalka Fucsko, Aviareps General Manager for Hungary And South-East Europe Attila Toth, and Haris Travel Club Managing Director Richard Haris were among key members of the familiarisation group.

In his welcoming remarks, Joniston emphasised that the focus is not on chasing high visitor numbers but on introducing Sabah to new markets and making it a preferred destination for those unfamiliar with Borneo.

“This effort is part of our strategy to diversify our tourism market and attract visitors from new regions like Hungary. Sabah offers unique nature-based tourism experiences, and we see potential in this market.

“The steady number of visitors, though small, is a positive indicator of curiosity within the Hungarian market and interest in discovering Sabah,” he said.

Noting Sabah’s potential, Fucsko suggested that the STB consider participating in Hungary’s largest travel exhibition, the HungEXPO in Budapest, next February to penetrate the market further.

“I have never been to Sabah before. I’ve been to Kuala Lumpur, so I had no second thoughts when the opportunity came to explore Borneo, especially Sabah.

“A new destination always brings fresh perspectives, and I look forward to introducing Sabah to our readers back home,” she said.

During their stay in Sabah, the group would explore the state’s iconic attractions, including the islands, the cool highlands of Kundasang, and the wildlife-rich areas of Sandakan for nature adventures.

Before returning home, they will also participate in a business-to-business (B2B) session on Friday to foster potential collaborations with local tourism stakeholders.

