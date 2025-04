THAI adds Siem Reap to its summer timetable

BANGKOK, 3 April 2025: THAI Airways International released its summer flight schedule for 2025 (30 March to 25 October), with just one additional route from Bangkok to Siem Reap, Cambodia.

THAI will operate the Bangkok (BKK)—Siem Reap (SAI) route daily using a 164-seat A320 for the one-hour flight.

The start-up date is 1 October, just weeks ahead of the winter peak travel season and the airline’s winter timetable, which kicks in on 26 October.

Flight schedule

TG588 departs Bangkok (BKK) at 0745 and arrives in Siem Reap at 0845

TG589 departs Siem Reap (SAI) at 0950 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1055.

THAI will compete with Bangkok Airways, which serves the route with three daily services departing Bangkok at 0740, 1055 and 1725 using a 70-seat ATR72. The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD150.

TG’s Summer Timetable 2025 sees the airline flying to 63 destinations — 14 intercontinental, 41 regional and eight domestic maintaining the frequencies of the previous summer timetable. There are no changes to the domestic network of eight routes. Compared with the summer timetable 2024, this summer’s version has one addition (Siem Reap) to the regional list. Brussel joined the intercontinental routes in the winter timetable with daily flights, which continues in the summer timetable 2025.

Flight details are as follows:

Intercontinental routes (return flights):

Bangkok – Munich: daily flights. Bangkok – Frankfurt: twice daily flights. Bangkok – London: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Istanbul: daily flights. Bangkok – Stockholm: daily flights. Bangkok – Copenhagen: daily flights. Bangkok – Oslo: daily flights Bangkok – Zurich: daily flights. Bangkok – Milan: daily flights. Bangkok-Brussels: daily flights introduced during the winter timetable 2024/2025. Bangkok – Paris: daily flights. Bangkok – Perth: daily flights. Bangkok – Melbourne: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Sydney: twice daily flights.

Regional routes (return flights):

Bangkok – Manila: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Fukuoka: daily flights. Bangkok – Osaka: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Nagoya: daily flights. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): twice daily flights. Bangkok Tokyo (Narita): triple daily flights. Bangkok – Sapporo: daily flights. Bangkok – Hong Kong: four flights per day. Bangkok – Kaohsiung: daily flights. Bangkok – Taipei: triple daily flights. Bangkok – Seoul: triple daily flights. Bangkok – Kunming: daily flights. Bangkok – Guangzhou: daily flights. Bangkok – Chengdu: daily flights. Bangkok – Shanghai: twice daily flights Bangkok – Beijing: daily flights Bangkok – Siem Reap*: daily flight *starting 1 October 2025 Bangkok – Phnom Penh: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Vientiane: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Hanoi: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Singapore: 35 flights per week. Bangkok – Jakarta: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Denpasar: twice daily flights Bangkok – Penang: daily flights. Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Kolkata: daily flights. Bangkok – Chennai: daily flights. Bangkok – Hyderabad: daily flights. Bangkok – Bengaluru: daily flights. Bangkok – Kochi: daily flights. Bangkok – Delhi: 22 flights per week. Bangkok – Mumbai: 11 flights per week. Bangkok – Ahmedabad: daily flights. Bangkok – Yangon: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Dhaka: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Kathmandu: twice daily flights. Bangkok – Colombo: daily flights. Bangkok – Lahore: six flights per week. Bangkok – Islamabad: four flights per week. Bangkok – Karachi: five flights per week.

Domestic routes (return flights):