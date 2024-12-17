LANGKAWI, 18 December 2024: The Langkawi Development Authority (LADA), in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), government agencies and local tourism industry stakeholders welcomed the inaugural flight of IndiGo from Bengaluru, India, to Langkawi, Malaysia, 16 December.

This new service marks the third direct flight to Langkawi, following those from Scoot Air, Singapore and FlyDubai, UAE.

IndiGo’s daily flight departs from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR), to Langkawi International Airport (LGK). The airline deploys an Airbus A320 aircraft with a capacity of 186 passengers. The inaugural flight landed at 1025 on 16 December with 192 passengers, including crew.

Introducing this route should bring economic benefits to Langkawi’s economy through an influx of tourists from India. LADA estimates that 300,000 tourists will visit Langkawi in December 2024.

As of the second quarter of 2024, Langkawi welcomed 124,203 Indian visitors. LADA is confident that the IndiGo direct flight will enhance accessibility for Indian tourists, leading to increased arrivals compared to 2023, which recorded 132,000 Indian tourists.

The Malaysian government has announced a 30-day visa exemption for Indian nationals, effective from 1 December 2023 to 31 December 2024. This exemption, which includes the waiver of visa fees, facilitates easier travel for tourists from India, especially by air.

IndiGo flight schedule to Langkawi

For more information on Langkawi visit: https://naturallylangkawi.my/