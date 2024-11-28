Travel budget goes further in Penang

LONDON, 29 November 2024: Penang, Malaysia, has secured the 13th spot in the UK’s 2024 Post Office Travel Money Long Haul Holiday Report, ranking among 32 global resorts and cities surveyed for affordability.

This recognition further strengthens Malaysia’s position as one of Southeast Asia’s most compelling travel destinations. Malaysia is renowned for its rich cultural heritage, warm hospitality, natural beauty, and exceptional value.

From the busy streets of Kuala Lumpur to the tranquil beaches of Langkawi, Malaysia offers a dynamic range of experiences. Among its top destinations, Penang stands out for its outstanding affordability, allowing visitors to explore the country’s culture and history without stretching their budget.

Penang blends affordability with diverse experiences, from mouthwatering street food to cultural landmarks, providing travellers with an enriching journey at every turn. With wallet-friendly dining options, reasonably priced beverages, and essential services, Penang offers an all-encompassing and enjoyable experience for holidaymakers, making it an ideal choice for those seeking value and adventure in 2025. Solo travellers, couples, and families alike can all find something to enjoy in Penang, which caters to a wide range of adventurers while ensuring a budget-friendly experience for all.

A must-visit destination, it undoubtedly deserves a spot on the 2025 travel hotspot list.

Penang, A Must-Visit Destination for 2025

Culinary Paradise – Known as the food capital of Malaysia, Penang is a dream destination for food lovers. Its world-famous street food, including dishes like char kway teow, laksa, and satay, is delicious and incredibly affordable. Gurney Drive and local hawker centres offer the perfect opportunity to sample these delicacies. Cultural Heritage – Penang is a UNESCO World Heritage Site thanks to its historic George Town district. Visitors can explore beautifully preserved colonial-era architecture, vibrant street art, and temples that reflect the island’s multicultural identity. Must-visit sites include the Kek Lok Si Temple, Pinang Peranakan Mansion, and the famous Cheong Fatt Tze Blue Mansion.

Street Art and Scenic Landmarks – Jalan Kek Chuan, recently ranked 17th among the most beautiful streets in the world by House Beautiful magazine, is a must-see destination for art lovers and Instagram enthusiasts visiting Penang. This picturesque street is part of the George Town UNESCO World Heritage Site, offering visitors a visual feast of ornately detailed shops, vibrant murals, and colourful facades. The area has become a living canvas for renowned artists like Ernest Zacharevic, whose street art projects have transformed George Town’s historic streets into an open-air gallery. Beaches and Natural Beauty – Penang features idyllic beaches such as Batu Ferringhi, where visitors can enjoy water sports, or relax by the sea. Nature enthusiasts can explore Penang National Park, hike up Penang Hill for stunning views, or visit the Butterfly Farm and Tropical Spice Garden. Festivals and Nightlife – Penang’s calendar is packed with festivals that showcase its diverse heritage, including the Thaipusam procession, Chinese New Year celebrations, and the George Town Festival. When the sun sets, vibrant night markets like Batu Ferringhi come alive, offering shopping, food, and entertainment. Family-Friendly Attractions – Visit the interactive Wonderfood Museum, the exciting Escape Adventureplay theme park and the quirky Penang 3D Trick Art Museum.

Key Barometer Costs in Penang

Coffee : UKP3.44

: UKP3.44 Local Lager : UKP3.44

: UKP3.44 Coca-Cola : UKP1.91

: UKP1.91 A glass of Wine : UKP8.60

: UKP8.60 Cocktail : UKP8.03

: UKP8.03 Small Chocolate Bar : UKP0.76

: UKP0.76 1.5L Bottle of Mineral Water : UKP0.46

: UKP0.46 Suncream (SPF15) : UKP11.94

: UKP11.94 Insect Repellent : UKP3.04

: UKP3.04 Three-Course Dinner for Two: UKP62.20

Visit the full 2024 Long Haul Holiday Report at www.postoffice.co.uk/longhaul

About Tourism Malaysia

Tourism Malaysia, officially known as the Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, operates as an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture Malaysia.