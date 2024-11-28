PATTAYA, Thailand, 28 November 2024: As the sun sets, the Royal Cliff Group presents an exclusive luxury catamaran cruise from the Bali Hai Pier on Pattaya main bay. Guests can immerse in a magical night of entertainment as the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival unfolds over Pattaya Bay on 29 and 30 November.

Enjoy music, breathtaking views, and sip your favourite drink while marveling at the dazzling fireworks and global competition from the vantage point of the Catamaran Night Cruising Experience. The entertaining evening rounds off with a stay in a luxurious room or suite at the Royal Cliff Hotel, complete with an international daily breakfast and world-class facilities.

The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival is a spectacular event that takes place annually on the last weekend of November in Pattaya. It is a highly anticipated event that attracts both locals and tourists from around the world, signalling the start of the tourist season at the popular beach resort.

The festival features dazzling fireworks displays from various countries, creating a magical and unforgettable experience for visitors. The fireworks displays are choreographed to music and often tell stories or convey themes, adding an artistic dimension to the event. The festival includes other activities and entertainment, such as cultural performances, food stalls, and live music. The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival is a must-see event for anyone visiting Thailand during the festival season. It is a celebration of light, colour, and sound that will inspire you.

Ticket: THB 2,000++ per person/day

Room+2 Tickets: From THB 9,600 net/room/night

For more information, to book the package, or to reserve your spot, get in touch with the Royal Cliff team via:

Tel: 038250421, Email: [email protected]

Line ID: @RoyalcliffFacebook: www.facebook.com/royalcliff