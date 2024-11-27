Three Carnival lines appoint presidents

SINGAPORE, 28 November 2024: Carnival Corporation announced significant moves within its global leadership team for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Seabourn this week.

Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line, has been named president of Princess Cruises, effective 2 December 2024, replacing John Padgett, who is stepping away from the business in mid-February 2025.

With the leadership change, Beth Bodensteiner, senior vice president and chief commercial officer for Holland America Line, has been promoted to cruise line president, effective 2 December 2024.

Both Antorcha and Bodensteiner will report to Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation & plc.

Bodensteiner will also be responsible for the company’s ultra-luxury Seabourn cruise line as the brand welcomes Mark Tamis back to Carnival Corporation as its new president, replacing Natalya Leahy. She served in various capacities throughout her career at Carnival, rising through the ranks as CFO of Holland America Line and Seabourn, then taking on the role of chief operations officer for the former Holland America Group and becoming Seabourn President.

Antorcha leads Princess Cruises

Gus Antorcha

Gus Antorcha will lead Princess Cruises, one of Carnival Corporation’s most iconic cruise lines, which is known globally as the inspiration for The Love Boat TV series. As president, Antorcha will oversee all performance and operational aspects of the cruise line’s global fleet of 16 ships sailing over 1.7 million guests annually to 330+ destinations worldwide.

Since 2020, Antorcha has been at the helm of Holland America Line, managing all areas of the award-winning cruise line. After successfully guiding the company’s return to full operations post-industry pause, Antorcha has led the cruise line to achieve significant milestones, including amassing the largest single booking day in Holland America’s history and delivering the strongest financial results in 16 years.

Bodensteiner: Holland America Line president

Beth Bodensteiner

A 20-year veteran of Holland America Line, as president, Beth Bodensteiner will manage all aspects of the award-winning, premium cruise line’s business including its fleet of 11 ships sailing more than 500 cruises to over 450 ports in 110-plus countries and territories around the world. Previously, Bodensteiner served for six years as senior vice president and chief commercial officer of Holland America Line and integrated marketing, as well as commercial activities for the company’s ultra-luxury Seabourn brand.

Tamis heads Seabourn

Mark Tamis

Mark Tamis brings more than three decades of ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel experience to his new role as president of Seabourn. He joins the company after serving as global president of Aimbridge Hospitality, where he led the business and operations for its 1,500 hotels.

About Carnival Corporation & PLC

Carnival Corporation & PLC is the largest global cruise company and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines — AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.