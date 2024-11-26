BANGKOK, 27 November 2024: Dusit Thani Maldives is elevating its renowned culinary offerings with the introduction of SALA. This new plant-based restaurant offers nutrient-rich dishes crafted with the finest locally sourced ingredients and homegrown produce from the resort’s own organic gardens.

Helmed by Executive Chef Jan Van de Voorde, whose illustrious career spans Michelin-starred kitchens in Belgium and the Netherlands and boutique health retreats in Ibiza, SALA delivers an exquisite ‘plant-powered’ dining experience that draws on Chef Jan’s deep passion for organic, healthy cuisine, European and Asian flavours, and holistic well-being.

“The inspiration for SALA comes from my time in Ibiza from 2020 to 2022, where I embraced plant-based cuisine and experienced its transformative benefits,” said Chef Jan. “Cooking and consuming this way revitalised my mind and body—I felt stronger, healthier, and more energised. I am thrilled to bring this philosophy to Dusit Thani Maldives, where guests can indulge in flavourful dishes that nourish the soul.”

Aligned with Dusit’s Tree of Life sustainability programme, which champions environmental preservation and community well-being, SALA embraces a ‘seed-to-plate’ philosophy that underscores the resort’s dedication to a harmonious balance between luxury and sustainability.

Guests can savour highlights such as the Grilled King Oyster Mushroom served with a nutrient-rich pea puree or the indulgent yet wholesome Creamy Mushroom Soup enhanced with white truffle oil. The Coconut Sorbet, made with locally sourced coconuts and seasonal berries, offers a sweet yet health-conscious treat for a refreshing finish.

Innovative beverages, such as the probiotic-packed Kombucha Mojito and the zesty Pineapple & Ginger Kefir, further elevate the experience, offering guilt-free indulgence with added wellness benefits.

“This new organic restaurant represents our commitment to promoting healthy, sustainable living while offering an exceptional dining experience,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager, Dusit Thani Maldives. “With its thoughtful menu and stunning setting, we are confident SALA will resonate with health-conscious travellers seeking a transformative dining experience.”

Situated on the second floor of a Thai-style pavilion overlooking the turquoise waters of Baa Atoll, SALA blends Dusit’s signature gracious hospitality with a breathtaking setting. It offers the perfect backdrop for a mindful dining experience, whether savouring a leisurely afternoon or an enchanting evening.

Plant and Pamper Retreat: A Celebration of Wellness

To celebrate SALA’s grand opening, Dusit Thani Maldives invites guests to indulge in the Plant & Pamper Retreat, a curated wellness experience that combines gastronomy, relaxation, and mindful living.

Available for direct bookings until 31 March 2025, with stay dates extending to 31 October 2025, the retreat includes daily buffet breakfast at The Market Restaurant, lunch and dinner at SALA, a private yoga session, a 60-minute massage for two, and more exclusive benefits.

For members of Dusit’s loyalty programme, Dusit Gold, the offer is even more rewarding, with exclusive privileges such as up to 15% off stays, up to 30% off dining, Dusit’s signature ‘Instant Delight’ rewards, and more exclusive privileges. Enrolment in the Dusit Gold loyalty programme is free and can be completed online at dusit.com/signup.

For reservations and more information, please visit Dusit Thani Maldives Special Offers.