TDF CEO joins WTTC ex-com

LONDON, 13 November 2024: The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has appointed Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) in Saudi Arabia, to its Executive Committee.

Al-Fakhri has more than two decades of experience in corporate and investment banking and a strong track record in tourism development.

He has held several high-profile roles throughout his career, including serving as an Investment Advisor to His Excellency the Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia, Co-Founder of Tiraz AlArabia, and CEO of Al Ajial Holding.

In addition, he is a board committee member for several government entities related to tourism in Saudi Arabia. He has also held independent board positions with prominent financial institutions such as AlRajhi Takaful and Samba Financial Group. His expertise spans investment banking, institutional coverage, and tourism strategy, making him a valuable addition to WTTC’s Executive Committee.

WTTC President & CEO, Julia Simpson said: “We are delighted to welcome Qusai Al-Fakhri to our Executive Committee. His extensive expertise in both investment and Travel & Tourism, particularly in Saudi Arabia, one of the most dynamic markets in the world, will be instrumental in shaping our strategic vision at WTTC.”

Al-Fakhri commented: ” I am honoured to join the WTTC Executive Committee at such a transformative time for the global Travel & Tourism industry. This platform offers an incredible opportunity to collaborate with world-class leaders in shaping the future of tourism.

“As Saudi Arabia continues to emerge as a global destination for tourism, we are committed to sharing our experience and championing innovative, sustainable solutions that drive long-term growth for the sector. I look forward to working closely with WTTC and contributing to a bold, prosperous future for the global tourism landscape.”