MATTA backs tax incentives for domestic travellers

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 November 2024: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents welcomes the recent proposal by the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, YB Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, that Malaysians travelling in the country should be eligible for income tax deductions.

MATTA says the move would promote domestic tourism and cut travel expenses if it is approved.

MATTA commends YB Datuk Seri Tiong’s proactive leadership in seeking innovative ways to encourage domestic tourism, especially as we build our momentum toward Visit Malaysia 2026.

By allowing tax deductions on expenses incurred on domestic travel, people will be further incentivised to support local tourism stakeholders such as travel agents and tour operators, hotels, local business enterprises, and local communities.

In support of the proposal, MATTA calls for tax deductions to be applied specifically to travel expenses booked through various stakeholders, such as licensed travel agencies, tour operators, and hotels.

This measure will ensure that government-supported incentives reach legal tourism operators and industry players, further strengthening the industry’s integrity, professionalism, and contribution to the country’s economic growth.

MATTA President Nigel Wong stated: “The Minister’s proposal is a progressive step towards boosting domestic tourism and ensuring that travel within Malaysia remains both accessible and beneficial for Malaysians. MATTA has advocated for such support measures in previous submissions for the national Budget to the Ministry of Finance. We believe incentivising Malaysians to explore local destinations will boost domestic tourism and create ripple effects that support job creation, economic growth and cultural exchange within the country.”

Wong added, “MATTA has consistently championed similar measures in past budget proposals, recognising the potential to build a strong and sustainable tourism industry. We look forward to collaborating with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture and the Ministry of Finance to realise this plan, which will contribute significantly to the success of Visit Malaysia 2026 and beyond.”