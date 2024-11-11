BANGKOK, 12 November 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts confirms three of its properties have been recognised in the Smart Travel Asia 2024 Best in Travel Poll.

The flagship Centara Reserve Samui has been named the #1 Luxury Hotel in Asia, a prestigious recognition highlighting the property’s unparalleled dedication to redefining luxury and personalised travel. Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin achieved an esteemed third-place ranking in the ‘Top 10 Wedding Hotels in Asia’ category, while Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket secured fifth position in the ‘Top 10 Family Hotels in Asia’ category.

These accolades reaffirm Centara’s commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality and memorable experiences across its diverse portfolio for all guests.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

