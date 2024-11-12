Scoot expands its network

SINGAPORE, 13 November 2024: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), will launch three new flights to Phu Quoc in Vietnam, Padang in Indonesia and Shantou in China.

Flights to Phu Quoc and Padang will commence on 20 December 2024 and 6 January 2025, respectively, using Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. Flights to Shantou will begin on 16 January 2025 and use Airbus A320s.

Wide shot of Cable car ropeway to Hon Thom – Phu Quoc island, Vietnam.

Phu Quoc is the only destination in Vietnam with a 30-day visa-free policy, offering international travellers convenient access. From 20 December 2024, Scoot will operate three weekly flights to Phu Quoc. Two more weekly flights will be added from 25 January 2025, bringing the total number of weekly flights between Singapore and Phu Quoc to five.

Padang, the capital city of West Sumatra and the birthplace of Padang cuisine (Nasi Padang) is a vibrant destination known for its Minangkabau culture and breathtaking beaches for surfing. Scoot will operate four times weekly flights to Padang.

Shantou, a coastal city located in the province of Guangdong in China, is a destination with a deep cultural heritage and home to Chaoshan cuisine, including marinated raw seafood. Travellers may like to stroll down Shantou Small Park to see the memorial hall of Dr Sun Yat-sen at Zhongshan Memorial Pavilion or escape the city to bask in Nan Ao Island’s blue skies, sandy beaches and majestic mountains. Scoot will operate three times weekly flights to Shantou.

In addition to the new destinations, Scoot will adjust its network to match capacity to demand and optimise fleet deployment.

Scoot will add two more weekly flights to Jakarta, bringing the total number of weekly flights to 19 times weekly from 24 November 2024. Services to Koh Samui will be increased from 14 to 21 times weekly from 20 December 2024, and services to Davao will increase from five times weekly to daily flights from 22 December 2024. Flights to Vientiane will increase from four to five times weekly from 9 February 2025. Operations to Nanchang will be suspended after the last flight on 14 February 2025.

With the launch of services to Phu Quoc, Padang and Shantou, Scoot will operate 31 weekly flights to three cities in Vietnam, 84 weekly flights to 11 cities in Indonesia and 89 weekly flights to 17 points in China by January 2025.

Flights to Phu Quoc, Padang and Shantou are open for bookings via Scoot’s website, mobile app, and progressively through other channels.

One-way economy class fares, including taxes, start at SGD135 to Phu Quoc, SGD119 to Padang, and SGD169 to Shantou.

Scoot Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said: “We are happy to announce the introduction of flight services to Padang, Phu Quoc and Shantou, and hope to inspire more travellers to discover the diverse experiences our new destinations have to offer. We will continue to seek opportunities, expand our network and connect our customers to new travel experiences.”