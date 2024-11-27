Qantas: New business model for agents

SINGAPORE, 28 November 2024: Australia’s national carrier Qantas announced Tuesday a new model for travel agents to access Qantas fares as the airline invests in new distribution capabilities to serve agents and customers.

Launching mid-next year, the new model reflects a global drive towards adopting NDC technology to showcase its travel content to travel agents and direct customers.

Effective 1 July 2025, agents will be able to access Qantas content in several ways, with surcharge-free options as well as varying ticket surcharges, including:

• Traditional indirect booking systems (also known as EDIFACT);

• Standard NDC;

• Premium NDC.

Qantas has worked closely with its partners on its distribution transformation to ensure the new model is designed to set agents up to future-proof travel agents for continuing success. This includes key GDS and other Certified Technology Partners.

Qantas Executive Vice President Asia Nick McGlynn said: “NDC will bring massive benefits to Qantas customers here in Asia with better pricing, more fare options and a personalised experience. For agents, NDC unlocks new revenue opportunities through dynamic commission offers and the tools to create tailored trips far beyond a basic fare and itinerary.”

This new model will replace the current Qantas Channel agreements with Agency Partners.

Summary of new model applicable from 1 July 2025

*Surcharge amounts are correct as of 27 November 2024. Surcharges may not apply on specific routes, including the Qantas and Emirates joint business routes between Australia and New Zealand and between Australia/New Zealand and destinations in the UK, Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, and Singapore. They are subject to change. POS ROW surcharges may also be subject to government and regulatory approvals.

**Access to Premium NDC may be subject to reaching an agreement with your technology partner.

Qantas is in ongoing discussions with TravelSky to ensure that Qantas’ NDC content will continue to be available from 1 July 2025.

+Benefits are relative to traditional booking systems. Ancillaries and special offers may be made occasionally, and some offers are limited to Qantas Frequent Flyer members and Qantas Business Rewards members.

How NDC works for agents