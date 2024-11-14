AAPA recruits Lion Air

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 November 2024: Lion Air is the latest airline to join the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA), the association announced on Thursday.

Based in Jakarta, Indonesia, Lion Air is Indonesia’s largest privately run airline and a significant player in Southeast Asia’s competitive low-cost airline sector. Founded in 1999, Lion Air operates international and domestic air services connecting Indonesian cities to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, China, Japan, Korea, India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Saudi Arabia.

Photo credit: Lion Air.

AAPA Director General Subhas Menon commented: “We are delighted to welcome Lion Air as a member of AAPA. With Lion Air’s strong presence in the budget air travel segment, this important milestone reflects the diversity of the association’s membership. It reinforces its role as the voice of international air carriers in the Asia Pacific region, regardless of business model. Sharing best practices and experiences as we do will make the industry more resilient and ensure safe and sustainable growth”.

“With its excellent connectivity across Indonesia and a growing network of international destinations, Lion Air is committed to expanding accessibility to various regions in Indonesia and to playing a key role in supporting the country’s economic and social development,” said Lion Air’s President Director Rudy Lumingkewas. “Lion Air is looking forward to working with other AAPA members and playing its part in the continued success of the Asia Pacific air transport sector”.