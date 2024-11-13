SINGAPORE, 14 November 2024: To celebrate the grand opening of the Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, Elite Havens, Asia’s premier luxury villa rental and management provider, is offering registered travel partners an exclusive opportunity to win a three-night luxury stay when making a booking with Elite Havens between now and 31 December 2024.

As part of Dusit International, Elite Havens is proud to invite one lucky registered travel partner to be one of the first to experience the iconic charm of this newly reopened Bangkok hotel. To be eligible to win, travel partners just need to confirm and have a paid booking with Elite Havens to receive an automatic entry along with additional cash prizes to be won every week.

Pick of the Prizes

● Three nights in a deluxe room at Dusit Thani Bangkok

● Exclusive Porsche Panamera limousine airport transfers

● Complimentary USD200 welcome dinner voucher at Pavilion restaurant

● Daily breakfast for two people

To become an Elite Havens travel partner, email: [email protected]

Existing travel partners can book directly or via our travel partner portal.

Elite Havens manages villas across Thailand, Bali & Lombok (Indonesia), Niseko (Japan), Goa, India and beyond, including:

To view the full list of villas available to book through Elite Havens, visit: https://www.elitehavens.com

Terms and conditions apply:

● Travel partners must be registered with Elite Havens to enter. Existing travel partners will automatically be entered for each booking made.

● Every booking is an entry. There is no limit on the number of entries made per travel partner.

● Each Tuesday in November and December, a weekly winner will be selected randomly from the previous week’s bookings to win $100 cash.

● On 31 December 2024, the major prize winner will be selected randomly from all bookings received during the promotion period – 30 October to 31st December. The winner will be announced on Monday, 6 January 2025.

● Prize must be redeemed before 31 December 2025.

● Stay dates are subject to availability.