British Airways resumes Bangkok flights

BANGKOK, 1 November 2024: British Airways touched down in Bangkok this week after pausing its Thailand flights in 2020.

The aircraft departed London Gatwick at 2115 local time on Monday, October 28, and landed at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport the following day at 1610 local time.

BA arrives at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi airport.

Flights will operate three times a week (Monday, Thursday and Saturday) from London Gatwick, increasing to five times per week in January and February 2025 and then reducing to four flights weekly in March 2025.

The airline has assigned a Boeing 777 to the route with 269 seats (four first class, 42 business class, 42 in premium economy and 181 economy).

Flight schedule

Flight BA2231 departs London Gatwick (LGW) at 2115 and arrives in Bangkok (BKK) at 1610 plus a day.

Flight BA2230 departs Bangkok at 2255 and arrives in London Gatwick at 0530, plus a day.

Customers have a choice of three cabins: World Traveller (economy), World Traveller Plus (premium economy), and Club World (business class). Return fares start from UKP718.

The airline also resumed its codeshare partnership with Bangkok Airways, which connects customers to five-holiday destinations in Thailand and neighbouring Cambodia from Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. Customers can travel to Samui and Phuket islands in South Thailand, Chiang Mai in North Thailand, and Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, Cambodia.

British Airways Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Neil Chernoff said: “We know that Bangkok has been a highly anticipated route restart for our customers, so we are thrilled to see it firmly back on our global route map.

“Not only does Bangkok itself have so much to offer our leisure customers, but it is also a gateway to some of the most beautiful parts of Southeast Asia, and we are proud to make these more accessible to the UK market.”

British Airways has confirmed it will resume daily flights to Kuala Lumpur from London Heathrow on 1 April 2025. A shortage of engine parts for its Boeing 787 aircraft stalled the start-up of the Kuala Lumpur services, which were originally scheduled to commence this week.

Next month, the airline will launch flights to Tromsø, Norway, from London Heathrow and Ivalo, Lapland, from London Gatwick.