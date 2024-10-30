VIEWPOINT: MH rediscover your roots

KUALA LUMPUR, 31 October 2024: After nearly thirty years of loyalty to Malaysia Airlines (MAS), it pains me to say that our national carrier, once a symbol of pride and prestige, is rapidly losing its appeal, says frequent flyer Prof Hj Said Bani CM Din.

As a frequent traveller since my 30s and 40s — flying MAS monthly for work worldwide — my commitment to our national airline has remained steadfast. Even in the face of criticism, I stood by MAS, altering flights and routes just to support it.

Saving grace: The airline’s cabin crew wins praise and awards. Photo credit: Malaysia Airlines.

Today, in my late 50s, I still travel monthly to Sarawak and take an annual overseas trip to Mecca. However, I now find myself questioning whether my loyalty is justified.

MH fares are off the charts

Sarawak is a gem waiting to be discovered, with immense tourism potential. However, with current airfares, especially on MAS, many potential travellers are priced out, severely hampering the state’s tourism growth. The recent fares to Kuching are, to put it plainly, shocking. Last-minute bookings are sometimes unavoidable, but I was appalled to be charged nearly MYR4,700 for a return business ticket to Kuching.

Even my staff, flying economy, paid close to MYR3,000 for the same route. Planning ahead doesn’t seem to help much either; even when booked a month in advance, return tickets are close to MYR3,000 for business and over MYR1,300 for economy. This level of pricing is absurd, especially for a domestic route. I believe, as many do, that with premium fares should come a premium experience.

Business lounge setbacks

Unfortunately, MAS no longer delivers on this. The business lounge, once a place to relax before flights, has deteriorated. As I write this on 30 October, the restrooms in the lounge are still under renovation — a situation I encountered throughout September as well.

The dining experience in the lounge has lost its lustre. Recently, while attempting to enjoy a simple nasi lemak, I was served boiled eggs still in their shells. When I requested help to remove the shells, the staff responded, ” We don’t do that,” which was both disappointing and telling of how far standards have dropped.

Inflight falls short

Onboard, the situation doesn’t improve. In business class, we now deal with seats that don’t recline properly. The food, an essential part of any long-haul experience, has worsened. On two recent occasions, the in-flight meals were barely edible.

The lack of comfort in facilities and amenities makes each flight less enjoyable than the last. Even my annual long-haul flights to Mecca on MAS, which I look forward to each year, have not been immune to these setbacks. Travelling such distances should bring an experience that feels seamless and comfortable, but MAS has started to fall short, even here.

Digital frustration

Adding to this is the cumbersome process of booking tickets online. With ticket sales exclusively digital, resolving booking issues becomes frustratingly difficult. Customer service, once a proud element of MAS’s offering, is increasingly subpar, with representatives often unable to assist adequately.

Cabin crew the saving grace

As many loyal customers like myself would agree, the only saving grace is the cabin crew. Their friendliness and dedication are a testament to the heart and spirit MAS was once known for—they are MAS’s real assets.

If MAS continues along this trajectory, it will lose the loyalty of not only long-standing customers like myself but also the new generation of travellers. Competing airlines like Emirates and Saudi Airlines are waiting in the wings, ready to welcome disillusioned MAS customers with open arms.

Losing competitive edge

As I reluctantly contemplate flying with them, I realise how close MAS is to losing its competitive edge. I hope that MAS’s management and its owners take heed of these issues and recognise the urgent need for improvement. This isn’t just about ticket prices or outdated lounges; it’s about restoring pride in our national airline and ensuring it represents Malaysia as it once did—with quality, excellence, and care.

MAS has a legacy worth fighting for, but only if the commitment to improvement is genuine. For the sake of all who continue to fly MAS out of loyalty and pride, I urge the airline’s leadership to act swiftly and decisively to bring MAS back to its roots as a serious and reliable airline worthy of our national identity.

Prof Hj Said Bani CM Din

A Loyal (but Concerned) MAS Traveller