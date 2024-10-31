DUBAI UAE, 1 November 2024: Emirates has relaunched its daily service between Adelaide and Dubai, flying a Boeing 777-200LR between cities.

The reinstated service offers passengers over 4,200 weekly seats between Dubai and the South Australian capital.

The Boeing 777-200LR aircraft offers 302 seats across two cabins, 38 in business class set in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 in economy class. This reinstatement will allow more than 220,400 passengers to travel between Dubai and Adelaide annually.

Emirates’ return will significantly impact South Australia’s economy and tourism industry. The South Australian Tourism Commission estimates that the tourism expenditure of daily direct non-stop Emirates flights generate more than USD62 million per year and creates more than 315 full-time equivalent tourism-related jobs for South Australians.

Emirates’ Executive Vice President of passenger Sales and Country Management, Nabil Sultan, said: “Australia remains a priority market for Emirates and one that we have been deeply committed to for nearly three decades. The return of our Adelaide service reinforces our commitment to expanding our Australia network, which now offers 70 weekly services across five Australian cities.”

Flight schedule

Flight EK440 departs Dubai at 0200 and arrives in Adelaide at 2050.

Flight EK441 takes off from Adelaide at 2240 and arrives in Dubai at 0520.

Emirates now operates 70 weekly services from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide, connecting passengers with over 140 destinations. On 1 December, Emirates will reinstate its second daily service to Perth, offering 77 weekly flights from Australia. With the ability to transport 68,000 passengers per week to and from Australia, Emirates will return to its pre-pandemic capacity.

For more information on Emirates or to book a flight, visit the website www.emirates.com.