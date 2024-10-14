United serves eight new destinations

SINGAPORE, 15 October 2025: United’s Summer 2025 schedule expands its network to eight new cities: Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Nuuk, Greenland; Palermo, Italy; Bilbao, Spain; Madeira Island, Portugal; Faro, Portugal; and Dakar, Senegal.

The airline will add new direct flights from its Tokyo-Narita hub to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and Kaohsiung and a new nonstop flight to Koror, Palau. These new flights will seamlessly connect Tokyo to United’s transpacific services to five hub locations in the US.

Photo credit: United.

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

United will be the only US airline to serve Mongolia, with seasonal nonstop service from Tokyo/Narita launching on 1 May 2025. Nearly half a million people have visited Mongolia so far in 2024, up 25% compared to 2023, as the country continues to trend as one of the top places to visit in Asia. Most of that increase has come from Europe, South Korea and Japan.

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Starting 11 July 2025, United will fly a direct service to Kaohsiung, Taiwan, a city known for its modern urban landscape, historic harbour, and breathtaking nature. United’s new year-round service from Tokyo/Narita will provide an easy one-stop option for American travellers looking to visit the city and complement the airline’s twice-daily, nonstop service between San Francisco and Taipei.

Dakar, Senegal

United’s nonstop Washington/Dulles-Senegal flight launches 23 May, 2025. Located on Africa’s western coastline, Dakar is the gateway to Africa with pristine beaches, lush forests and a rich archaeological history.

Nuuk, Greenland

Starting 14 June 2025, travellers will have direct access to arctic adventure in Greenland via a twice-weekly seasonal service to its capital city, Nuuk, from Newark/New York. Nuuk’s new international airport will open next month.

Palermo, Italy

United will serve five destinations in Italy beginning 21 May 2025 with the launch of its three-times-weekly seasonal nonstop service between Newark/New York-Palermo. This new flight builds on United’s existing service to Venice, Naples, Milan and Rome,

Bilbao, Spain

United will fly to Bilbao from Newark/New York starting 31 May. As the largest city in the Spanish Basque Country, Bilbao is a hub of architecture, culture and cuisine. According to Basque Country Tourism, 2024 was a historical year for travel to the region, and United’s new three-times-weekly flight will provide unparalleled access to Northern Spain.

Madeira Island and Faro, Portugal

United will introduce four weekly services to Faro starting 16 May 2025, and Madeira Island will have three times weekly flights starting 7 June. The World Travel & Tourism Council 2024 Economic Impact Research predicted 2024 would be a historic year for tourism in Portugal, and that momentum is expected to continue into 2025.

Koor, Palau

In addition to the new destinations coming to United’s global network, the airline will also add flights to some of its most popular international destinations. United will add a direct nonstop flight between Tokyo and Narita-Koror, Palau. United is the only US airline that serves Palau from Guam and Manila.