Vietjet boosts flights in Asia

HO CHI MINH CITY, 11 October 2024: Vietjet has opened ticket sales on new routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Tainan (Taiwan, China) and Hanoi with Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

The route connecting Hanoi, Vietnam and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, will launch on 28 November 2024, with daily flights. The new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Tainan (Taiwan) will be inaugurated on 12 December 2024, with three flights weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Additionally, Vietjet will increase flights on some established international routes.

From 27 October 2024, the airline will increase flights on the Hanoi – Nagoya route to daily, the Hanoi – Busan (South Korea) route to twice daily, the Ho Chi Minh City – Vientiane (Laos) and Hanoi – Siem Reap (Cambodia) routes to daily flights, and the Ho Chi Minh City – Bali (Indonesia) route to 49 flights per week to meet strong travel demand.