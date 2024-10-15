KAL resumes flights to Kumamoto

SINGAPORE, 16 October 2024: In response to increasing travel demand, Korean Air will commence daily flights from 24 November from Seoul Incheon to Kumamoto in Japan.

It marks the resumption of the route after a 27-year suspension due to the Asian financial crisis in 1997.

Located in the heart of Kyushu, Kumamoto is known as a year-round tourist destination. It boasts a long history and stunning natural landscapes – including Mount Aso, one of the world’s largest caldera volcanoes, and Kumamoto Castle, one of Japan’s three most famous castles.

Other attractions include the Kikuchi Castle ruins, a medieval fortress site showcasing architectural influences from Korea’s Baekje Kingdom and offering insights into the region’s feudal history; the Amakusa Islands, presenting picturesque coastal landscapes ideal for nature enthusiasts; and Kurokawa Onsen, a hot spring village with a 300-year tradition, offering a traditional Japanese onsen experience in a charming forested valley setting. These diverse attractions, combined with Kumamoto’s climate and renowned local cuisine, make it an appealing destination for travellers seeking both cultural experiences and natural beauty throughout the year.

Kumamoto is also famous for its local mascot, “Kumamon.” A combination of “kuma” (bear) and “mon” (person), Kumamon is a playful black bear character that has gained popularity both in Japan and worldwide. Since its debut in 2011, Kumamon has significantly boosted Kumamoto’s recognition, generating over 1 trillion yen annually in revenue and becoming Japan’s most successful character since Hello Kitty.

Korean Air is expanding its services to smaller Japanese cities to meet the growing demand for diverse Japanese destinations. From 27 October, the airline will increase the flights on the Seoul Incheon to Okayama and Kagoshima routes while resuming the Seoul Incheon-Nagasaki route with four weekly flights. These expansions reflect Korean Air’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and providing more options for passengers seeking to explore Japan’s rich cultural tapestry beyond major metropolitan areas.