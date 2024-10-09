MACAU, 10 October 2024: The Macao Government Tourism Office is inviting travellers worldwide to participate in its ongoing “Experience Macao Limited Edition” campaign.

The international promotional campaign encourages participants to engage in an easy-to-play online quiz game. Participants can join the quiz game on the campaign website ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com, and follow the official Instagram account @visitmacao to get hints for the game.

Photo credit: MGTO.

It offers a chance to win 100 Experience Macau Limited Edition Prizes highlighting Macau’s culture and attractions. Each prize includes round-trip airfares and hotel accommodations. The campaign aims to present Macau as a must-visit destination, offering tailored travel itineraries and exciting promotions.

MGTO has partnered with six integrated resorts, including Galaxy Macau, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Limited, Wynn Resorts Macau, and SJM Resorts. These collaborations create exclusive, customised travel routes with diverse cultural experiences for visitors.

Winners can explore Macao’s historic districts, where the fusion of Eastern and Western cultures comes to life.

Macau, a city rich in multicultural charm, has been seen through the eyes of MIYEON, a member of the famed K-pop group (G)I-DLE. She’s been invited to immerse herself in the wonders of Macau and released a special single and music video, Lovin’ My Stay, inspired by her journey. As MIYEON explores the city’s iconic landmarks, her music will capture Macao’s dynamic spirit, delivering its vibrant energy to her international fans. Through her distinct perspective, fans and travellers will be able to discover a new and enchanting side of Macau.

MGTO has launched an outdoor advertising campaign in Times Square, New York. The campaign features visuals from the music video, along with the Prize list and promotional materials.

As the “Experience Macao Limited Edition” International Promotional Campaign approaches its final stage, MGTO encourages participants to engage with the campaign by visiting ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com and following @visitmacao on Instagram for hints.

Official Website: ExperienceMacaoLimitedEdition.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/visitmacao/

(SOURCE Macao Government Tourism Office).