HUA HIN, Thailand, 10 October 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts confirms the continuation of its partnership as the Title Sponsor and host hotel for the 2025 Centara World Masters Golf Championship, Asia’s largest amateur golf event.

This marks a successful 10-year collaboration with Golfasian, the region’s leading golf tour operator, and GoGolfing, Australia’s most awarded golf travel company, as they prepare for the upcoming edition of this prestigious tournament.

Scheduled to take place in June 2025, the 10th Centara World Masters is expected to bring together over 400 amateur golfers from 25 countries. The historic Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin will serve as the vibrant backdrop for seven days of luxury, competition, and camaraderie. Participants can look forward to exclusive functions, gala dinners, and exceptional golfing experiences at some of Hua Hin’s most renowned and picturesque courses.

Golfasian CEO Mark Siegel expressed his enthusiasm for the ongoing collaboration: “We are delighted to return to Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin for the 10th anniversary of the Centara Masters. The exceptional service and prime location in the heart of Hua Hin have consistently made it a favourite among our competitors from around the world.”

“Our long-standing partnership with Golfasian and GoGolfing has been instrumental in shaping the Centara World Masters Golf Championship into one of Asia’s most renowned amateur golf events,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital Tom Thrussell.

“Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin provides the perfect blend of heritage, warm hospitality, and world-class service, creating an unparalleled experience for participants. We are proud to continue this valued partnership and look forward to many more successful years of hosting this prestigious tournament.”

Centara Hotels & Resorts operates 52 properties across major Thai destinations and international locations, including the Maldives, Vietnam, Laos, Japan, Oman, Qatar, and the UAE. The group’s portfolio comprises six distinct brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Boutique Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life, and COSI Hotels – offering a range of experiences from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology.

For more information on the Centara World Masters Golf Championship, visit https://www.thailandworldmasters.com/.