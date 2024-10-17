KUCHING, 18 October 2024: After four days of intense competition and exhilarating matches, the Borneo Pickleball International Tournament 2024 (BPIT) came to a thrilling conclusion on Monday at Pikabol – Malaysia’s Pickleball Powerhouse.

The tournament, which saw talented players from across the region, celebrated the spirit of sportsmanship, teamwork, and skill as the finest pickleball players competed for top honours.

The tournament, which took place from 10 to 13 October, brought together over 500 athletes competing in team and individual categories, including the Team Event, Mixed Doubles Veteran, and Novice Double. Spectators were treated to a display of athletic excellence as seasoned professionals and rising stars showcased their talents in every match.

Winners take the stage

The prestigious tournament awarded a prize pool of MYR20,650, alongside trophies, medals, and exclusive prizes generously sponsored by Skechers and Starbucks. Champions and runner-ups in the team event category received the coveted BPIT 2024 Trophies, symbolising their triumph and dedication to the sport.

In the Team Event, Paragon SG emerged as the champions, with Paragon Perfecto securing the Runner-Up spot after a hard-fought finale. The ESM Voltage Vipers Pickleball claimed third place, while Dayak Daily Berami proudly took fourth place. In the Mixed Doubles Veteran category, Hari Mohan and Varsha Majmudar proved their dominance, taking the Championship title, followed closely by Moon Tan and Chong Siew Tan as Runners-Up. Jeffery Kuok and Monaliza Ibrahim were in third place, while Lydia Wong and Andrew Soo took the fourth spot.

The Novice Doubles category saw a stunning performance from Izzudin Mohd Razali and Afiq Aziz, who clinched the top spot, while Shaifful bin Sapian and Khairil Azrie bin Jamat battled their way to second place. The competition was fierce, with Sean Aziz Abdullah and Faustino Rinaldon Mundaw, Nik Nasron Bin Halik, and Muqri Othman finishing in third and fourth place, respectively. The event was a bumper success, leaving spectators in awe and setting a high standard for future tournaments.

The winners were honoured in a grand awards ceremony, where YB Datuk Snowdan Lawan presented the medals on stage. YB Datuk Snowdan Lawan commended the players for their remarkable performance and highlighted the spirit of teamwork and perseverance shown throughout the tournament.

Sponsors and endorsers

BPIT 2024 praised its sponsors, the Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Sarawak Energy Berhad, WTK, Starbucks, PIKABOL, DHI, Odysportsz, and Pickleball Global, for their invaluable support and ongoing commitment to the development of pickleball in the region. Their involvement has helped elevate the tournament, making it a standout event in Malaysia’s sporting calendar.

The tournament received endorsements from both the Malaysia Pickleball Association and the Sarawak Pickleball Association. It also garnered strong backing from the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak and the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Sarawak.

Celebrating community and sport

At the closing ceremony, Ruslan Bujang, Chairman of BPIT 2024, expressed gratitude to the tournament’s key partners for their unwavering support. He extended special thanks to the BPIT2024’s Exclusive Strategic Advisor Business Events Sarawak and its partners – Malaysia Airlines, CPH Travels, Sarawak Tourism Board, and The Hemisphere — for their exceptional contributions in providing services to participants and fostering the growth of sports tourism in Sarawak.

With the 2024 edition successfully concluded, plans for the next BPIT are in the pipeline. As pickleball continues to grow in popularity across Malaysia and beyond, the BPIT remains a crucial platform for players to demonstrate their prowess and for fans to experience the very best of the sport.

https://businesseventssarawak.com

(SOURCE: BESarawak)