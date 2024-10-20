AI shifts Bengaluru flights to Heathrow

GURUGRAM, 21 October 2024: Air India will start daily, nonstop services between Bengaluru and London Heathrow from 27 October 2024, connecting London Heathrow to all three hubs of Air India in India.

The new flights will replace Air India’s currently served Bengaluru-London Gatwick route and increase the frequency between Bengaluru and London from five weekly to daily.

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft with 18 flat beds in Business class and 238 seats in economy will serve the route, adding 3,584 seats a week to London Heathrow’s inbound and outbound capacity. Air India operates 31 times weekly to London Heathrow from Delhi and Mumbai.

Air India will continue to operate 12 weekly flights to London Gatwick from four Indian cities, namely Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, and Kochi.

Bookings for the flights are open on all channels, including Air India’s website, mobile app, and authorised travel agents and partners.