Six Senses shares journey to plastic freedom

SINGAPORE, 2 October 2024: Six Senses has been on a journey to eliminate plastic from its properties since the brand was founded in the mid-1990s.

By the time plastic became a dirty word in 2016, single-use bottles, straws, and disposable packaging were long gone, and Six Senses was already taking pioneering steps towards eliminating more complex and challenging plastic items.

Six Senses sustainability teams have diligently recorded this Journey to Plastic Freedom, and on Monday, Six Senses announced it will share its operational intelligence with the broader hospitality industry.

Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs said: “We are sharing our playbook with other hotel groups because the issue needs collective action if we are to make a real impact on our environment. If that means sharing our trade secrets with the wider industry, then so be it. This playbook only tells half the story. The real legacy will be how our journey is embedded within further afield and, who knows, potentially becomes part of life for all hotel operations.”

The Six Senses Journey to Plastic Freedom Playbook has 82 tried and tested solutions to plastic items in the four main areas of a hotel’s operations — housekeeping, back of house, food and beverage and spa. Items being eliminated range from bags and toothpaste tubes to coffee capsules and brooms. The playbook also shares ten lessons about how being environmentally and socially responsible can be successfully married to uncompromising hospitality, efficient operations, profitability, an outstanding guest experience and high levels of satisfaction and engagement among colleagues.

As part of IHG’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio, Six Senses has shared the Journey to Plastic Freedom Playbook with 6,400 IHG hotels worldwide. The next step for Six Senses is to share it with the wider industry. There will be a webinar on Wednesday, 6 November, for anyone working in the hospitality industry who wants to learn more. From that date, the playbook will be available to download online.

Join the mission

Six Senses focuses on eliminating plastic rather than just recycling. Pollution from plastic occurs during production, extraction, use and disposal. Much of the environmental damage is already done by the time it is recycled (if it gets recycled).

Six Senses knew from the outset that its suppliers would be critical stakeholders. That is why all purchasing teams and suppliers were on board with the brand’s vision to eliminate plastic. Six Senses learned it was not alone in its concern, and suppliers were open to implementing alternatives and collaborating to develop workable solutions.

Click here to register for the Six Senses Plastic Freedom Webinar on Wednesday, 6 November. Attendees will receive a PDF copy of the playbook.