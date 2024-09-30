BANGKOK, 1 October 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, won three awards at the 33rd Annual TTG Travel Awards 2024, held in Bangkok last week.

Centara Hotels & Resorts was honoured as the Best Local Hotel Brand – Thailand. Centara Reserve Samui received the title of Best Lifestyle Hotel – Koh Samui. Centara Grand at CentralWorld was recognised as the Best Meetings & Conventions Hotel – Thailand.

(from left to right:)

1. Michael Henssler, Chief Operating Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts

2. Supatra Chirathivat, Senior Executive Vice President – Corporate Affairs & Social Responsibilities of Centara Hotels & Resorts

3. Thirayuth Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer of Centara Hotels & Resorts

4. Thirakiati Chirathivat, Executive Vice President – Global Procurement of Centara Hotels & Resorts

5. Robert Maurer Loeffler, Vice President Operations & General Manager of Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Centara Hotels & Resorts Chief Executive Officer Thirayuth Chirathivat commented: “Receiving three awards in a single year is a first for Centara and a testament to our team’s dedication across multiple brands and properties. These accolades reflect the trust our guests place in the Centara brand and inspire us to continue elevating the standard of Thai hospitality that makes Centara The Place to Be.”

For more information about Centara Hotels & Resorts and its award-winning properties, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.