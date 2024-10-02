AirAsia starts domestic flights to Lampang

BANGKOK, 3 October 2024: Thai AirAsia celebrated its latest domestic route, Don Mueang–Lampang, by flying famous Lampang-native actor Panitan “Mikey” Budkaew on Wednesday’s inaugural flight to the north Thailand city.

Fan club members joined the celebrity on flight FD3923, which departed Don Mueang at 1100 and arrived in Lampang at 1220. Guests on the fully booked flight were given a special welcome ceremony at Lampang Airport. Many locals also turned up to join in the celebration and catch a glimpse of Mikey.

Lampang-native actor Panitan “Mikey” Budkaew entertains inaugural flight guests.

Flight schedule

Flight FD3923 departs Don Mueang Airport Bangkok (DMK) at 1110 and arrives in Lampang (LPT) at 1220.

Flight FD3924 departs Lampang at 1250 and arrives at Don Mueang Airport Bangkok at 1405.

The airline serves the new route daily, using A320s with 180 seats in a single-class configuration. The average roundtrip fare is USD110.

The only competition comes from Bangkok Airways, which flies the Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Aiport (BKK) to Lampang route twice daily (departing 0735 and 1300). The average roundtrip fare is USD130. The airline flies an ATR72 with 70 seats. Flight time is one hour and 35 minutes.

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “We at AirAsia are really thrilled to be introducing our newest direct domestic route to Lampang, a city that is easy to fall in love with. The route was trendy from day one when we opened for booking. We are confident that the new daily Don Mueang–Lampang flight will provide an attractive option and stimulate travel to Lampang in support of its economy while also facilitating more frequent travel for work and leisure and for Lampang natives to be able to return home more frequently. We take pride in offering high service standards and affordable fares, and we are committed to strong on-time performance for travellers to and from Lampang.”

Special promotional fares starting at THB1,100 one way are open for bookings until midnight on 6 October 2024 to celebrate the new Don Mueang- Lampang route. The travel period ends on 29 March 2025. Guests also gain a THB200 discount on car rentals when presenting an AirAsia Boarding Pass for a weekday Don Mueang–Lampang flight booked by 31 October 2024. You can redeem the privilege at the Tourism Authority of Thailand Lampang Office’s Facebook page or via Line@tatlampang by 31 October 2024. The offer is limited to one per booking and only applies to participating car rental firms.