SINGAPORE, 25 October 2024: Pandaw, Asia’s leading river cruise specialist, is once again inviting storytellers, writers, influencers and anyone else with a flair for writing to submit a blog or short story about their past adventures on a Pandaw cruise.

Last year’s first prize winner, Theodore and Alice Tanoues’ entry titled ‘Sandbanks of Burma’.

The quest is for pithy travel tales that encapsulate a typical Pandaw adventure, preferably focussing on one particular destination or sailing.

Your blogs should be no more than 1,000 words and can be submitted to Pandaw’s team by emailing [email protected] with the subject line ‘Pandaw Blog Competition’.

Prizes are available for the top three stories, which will be selected after the closing date of 30 June 2025.

It’s time to get creative and submit your entries. Your story may even be selected to publish on the Pandaw website or in its onboard magazines, in addition to the opportunity to win one of the three top prizes on offer.

PRIZES

1st Prize USD1,000 Pandaw travel voucher

2nd prize USD500 Pandaw travel voucher

3rd prize USD250 Pandaw travel voucher

RULES

1. All entrants are deemed to have accepted these rules and agreed to be bound by them.

2. One submission per individual; multiple entries will be discounted.

3 Your blog should be no more than 1000 words.

4. By entering our competition, you allow Pandaw to use your blog in any promotional literature, social media or online.

5. Pandaw’s Founder, Paul Strachan, will select the three best blogs, and his decision will be final.

6. The closing date for the competition is 30 June 2025.

7. The winners will be notified by email after the closing date.

8. The Pandaw Travel voucher prizes:

• have no cash value.

• can be applied to any new booking made within the next two years.

• Can be used by any friend or family of the winner.

