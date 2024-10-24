Batik Air expands Malaysia network

KUALA LUMPUR, 25 October 2024: Batik Air launched its inaugural flight between Sultan Ismail Petra Airport Kota Bharu (KBR) and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport Subang (SZB) last Monday.

The new route expands leisure and business travel options between Malaysia’s northeastern and central regions.

It also provides a more efficient alternative to flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), as passengers depart from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, which is closer to the city. Batik Air deploys a Boeing 737-800 for the daily flights on the Subang-Khota Bahru route.

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy emphasised the strategic importance of Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, as an essential hub for the airline. “We recognise the growing demand for improved connectivity between the country’s northeastern and central regions, and this new route is a direct response,” he stated.

The Kota Bharu–Subang route further strengthens Batik Air’s expanding network, and more destinations from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport are in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, the airline established three new routes from its home base at Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Sabah and Sarawak on Borneo Island Malaysia earlier in October.

The new connections from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Bintulu, Miri, and Sandakan will enhance convenience for both leisure and business travellers. The Kuala Lumpur–Bintulu route commences on 1 November 2024, the Kuala Lumpur–Sandakan route commences on 1 December 2024, and the Kuala Lumpur–Miri route commences on 14 January 2025.

Bintulu

As a gateway to Sarawak’s natural wonders, Bintulu invites travellers to explore outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, and serene escapes. Home to the Similajau National Park, with its pristine beaches, rainforests, and wildlife, this destination is ideal for eco-travellers and families alike. Beyond its natural beauty, Bintulu plays a key role in Malaysia’s economy as a hub for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production and the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

Miri

Miri is the birthplace of Malaysia’s oil and gas industry, and is the gateway city to the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Gunung Mulu National Park. Miri is increasingly attracting corporate travellers, as well as those seeking a blend of natural beauty and industrial opportunities.

Batik Air Chief Executive Officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy expressed the airline’s support for driving East Malaysia’s economy and tourism growth, noting that Bintulu, Miri, and Sandakan are destinations with immense potential, both as tourist hotspots and industrial powerhouses.

“By launching these direct routes, Batik Air is strengthening connections between West and East Malaysia, supporting tourism and economic development in Sabah and Sarawak. We are proud to be able to offer more options for travellers and businesses, continuing our mission to expand our route network in support of Malaysia’s overall growth,” he stated.

The Kuala Lumpur-Bintulu route will operate 10 times weekly, while the Kuala Lumpur-Miri and Kuala Lumpur-Sandakan routes will each schedule 14 weekly flights.

In addition, online advance schedules reported that the airline will start a daily service on 7 December between Kuala Lumpur and Alor Setar using a Boeing 737-800.