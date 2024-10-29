Europe delivers growth for DidaTravel

SHENZEN, China, 30 October 2024: DidaTravel, the global B2B travel distributor, announces rapid outbound travel growth across its European source markets. Significant year-over-year growth exceeding +100% from the UK, Irish, German, Spanish, and French markets.

In the past 12 months, Japan, Thailand, UAE, and the USA have been among Dida’s most ‘in-demand’ destinations in Europe’s outbound travel source markets.

Regarding European destinations, Dida’s inbound bookings from source markets worldwide are soaring, with the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain registering a +100% growth in inbound room night production.

In a further signal that the Chinese market is recovering strongly post-pandemic, Dida registered +203% year-over-year growth in Chinese inbound visitors to Europe, with the UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy among the most popular destinations.

2024 sales significantly outperformed 2023. This growth highlights Europe’s increasing significance in the company’s business, which now represents over 22% of its revenue. The company’s top five best-performing European outbound source markets include the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France.

United Kingdom: The UK represents a major source market for DidaTravel, and in the past 12 months, this market has registered +113% growth compared to the same period a year previously. The top five destinations for the UK market are the USA, Japan, Thailand, Italy, and the UAE.

Ireland: DidaTravel’s portfolio has also witnessed a steady upward trajectory in the Irish market. YTD, the growth rate in Total Transaction Value (TTV) hit +107%. The top five destinations for Irish travellers included the USA, Italy, UK, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Germany: Its YTD 2024 sales growth hit an impressive +261% growth, in part driven by the high demand for the Euro 2024 tournament back in July. The top five destinations for the German market, are Thailand, USA, Japan, Spain and UAE.

Spain: Sales to the Spanish source market have jumped by an impressive +162% in the past year. The top five destinations for Spanish travellers are Japan, the USA, Indonesia, Italy, and France.

France: The French source market continues to go from strength to strength for Dida, with a growth rate of +239% year-to-date. The USA, Italy, Japan, Thailand, and the UK were the top destinations French visitors booked on Dida’s platform.

Meet DidaTravel at WTM London, stand 328, Hall S3, from 5 to 7 November, ExCeL, London.