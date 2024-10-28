Etihad adds flights to European network

SINGAPORE, 29 October 2024: Etihad Airways will extend its European network to offer daily services to Dusseldorf, Germany, and Copenhagen, Denmark, effective 1 October 2025.

The Dusseldorf route will increase from its three-weekly flights to a daily service. This expansion represents an addition of four weekly flights, providing passengers with greater flexibility and connectivity.

Additionally, Dusseldorf will be served year-round, offering consistent travel options throughout all seasons.

Photo credit: Etihad Airways. Rhine River Dusseldorf.

Similarly, the Copenhagen route will increase from four-weekly to daily operations. This change adds three more weekly flights to the Danish capital, further strengthening Etihad’s presence in Scandinavia.

These enhancements reflect Etihad’s commitment to expanding its global network and providing more flexible travel options between Abu Dhabi and key European cities.

Dusseldorf

Known for its fashion industry and art scene, the city’s Media Harbour showcases cutting-edge architecture. Visitors can enjoy luxury shopping along the famous Königsallee or explore the charming Altstadt (Old Town) to experience traditional German culture.

Copenhagen

The Danish capital presents a perfect mix of historical charm and contemporary design. Guests can explore the colourful Nyhavn waterfront, visit the iconic Little Mermaid statue, or experience the enchanting Tivoli Gardens – one of the world’s oldest amusement parks. The city’s renowned culinary scene, featuring numerous Michelin-starred restaurants, appeals to food enthusiasts from around the globe.

Advance flight timetable information indicates the airline will deploy three-class A321neo LR aircraft on the Dusseldorf and Copenhagen routes starting 1 October 2025. They will replace Boeing 787-9s currently used on the two routes.

Abu Dhabi – Copenhagen

Flight EY177 will depart Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 0315 and arrive in Copenhagen (CPN) at 0805.

Flight EY178 will depart Copenhagen at 1040 and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 1900.

Abu Dhabi – Dusseldorf

Flight EY133 will depart Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 0255 and arrive in Dusseldorf at 0805.

Flight EY134 will depart Dusseldorf at 1030 and arrive in Abu Dhabi at 1900.