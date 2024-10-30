AirAsia launches five routes in three days

BANGKOK, 31 October 2024: With the year-end peak travel and holiday season just around the corner, AirAsia has ramped up its international services on five international routes from Thailand over the past three days.

AirAsia’s inaugural flights took off from Bangkok-Don Mueang to Hyderabad, India (27 October) and Phu Quoc, Vietnam (27 October).

Flights to two Indian cities from Phuket.

On Phuket Island maiden flights departed for Indian cities of Kolkata (27 October) and Chennai (30 October), and Siem Reap in Cambodia on 29 October.

In collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Don Mueang Airport and Phuket Airport, AirAsia held welcoming ceremonies for arriving inbound guests on the initial flights at the respective airports.

With these new services, Thai AirAsia is confident it will see significant growth during the last quarter and achieve its passenger target of flying 20 to 21 million guests for the year.

Thai AirAsia Head of Commercial Tansita Akrarittipirom said: “The Indian market has grown remarkably this year, and buoyed by this exciting trend, AirAsia decided to add three more new routes to India, connecting Thailand now to 12 cities in India via 14 routes. Based on the growth in travel demand between both countries, we expect to close the year with an average load factor of over 90% for our Indian routes. Feedback from our recent media event in Hyderabad to promote Thailand further reaffirms and supports our projection.

“Closer to home, we are just as excited to launch our first-ever route to Phu Quoc in Vietnam, a wonderful city boasting endless tourist attractions and Siem Reap in Cambodia, home of the world’s largest religious structure, Angkor Wat.”