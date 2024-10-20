Thomas Cook expands stores in Delhi NCR

MUMBAI, 21 October 2024: Thomas Cook (India) has inaugurated its new franchise outlet in Greater Noida* to leverage the high-growth market of the Delhi-NCR region and surrounding areas.

This new store further strengthens Thomas Cook’s network in the Delhi-NCR region to 13 locations (six owned stores and seven Gold Circle Partner outlets), reaffirming its strategic commitment to expansion in viable growth markets.

Thomas Cook (India) celebrates opening a new store.

The business hubs of Greater Noida present a diverse customer base of families, professionals, business travellers and senior citizens. Thomas Cook’s Greater Noida outlet will provide end-to-end travel services such as international and domestic holidays (group tours, personalised holidays, cruises) and value-added services like travel insurance.

In addition to the holiday experts at the outlets, Thomas Cook’s omnichannel strategy equips customers with digital tools like its AI platform to assist customers plan and book their personalised vacations in real-time.

Travel Trends from Delhi-NCR

Rise of experiential travel: From chasing the Northern Lights on husky safaris in Norway/Finland, spa-wellness via South Korea’s Jjimjilbang/thermal bathhouses/ onsens in Japan, mud baths in Azerbaijan, black water rafting in New Zealand to e-biking amidst Switzerland’s alpine routes

Autumn emerging as a new travel season: Advantages of attractive off-season pricing, fewer crowds, and scenic vistas.

Sports tourism on the rise: There is high interest in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar test cricket matches (Australia), F1, football.

Premium/affordable luxury travel: There is a demand for stays in palaces/chateaus, luxury resorts, and spas in France, Switzerland, Scandinavia, South Korea, Thailand, Fiji, and Morocco (especially for couples and honeymooners).

Growing demand for Cruise Holidays: Luxury Polar cruises, Caribbean, Scandinavia, Gulf-Middle East and domestic.

Emergence of fresh new destinations: Georgia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Iceland, Vietnam and Cambodia.

Visa-free and easy-visa destinations: Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka; eVisa and easy visa: Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Indonesia, and Maldives are in high demand.

Top destinations:

International: Europe continues to be a favourite (Switzerland, France, Spain-Portugal, Austria, Finland, Iceland); Australia-New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Türkiye, Oman, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Maldives, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, USA

Domestic and Indian subcontinent: Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Andamans, North-East and Rajasthan; Bhutan

Thomas Cook (India) Limited President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa Rajeev Kale said: “Delhi-NCR is an important source market for us and our new outlet in Greater Noida aims at targeting a range of viable segments, offering them ease and convenience.”

*Greater Noida Industrial Area is located at the intersection of the Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors and is also the gateway to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). It lies within the National Capital Region of India’s capital – New Delhi, and is adjacent to Noida, one of the largest industrial townships in Asia.(SOURCE: https://www.greaternoidaauthority.in/)