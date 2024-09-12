Vietjet lines up more flights in Asia

HO CHI MINH CITY, 13 September 2024: Heading for the winter timetable peak season, October to March, Vietjet will increase services on numerous routes, representing an additional 99 flights per week between major Northeast Asian cities and Vietnam.

Specifically, two routes — Ho Chi Minh City-Taipei and Hanoi-Taipei — will gain flights offering travellers twice daily services, up from a single daily flight on each route.

Vietjet will also increase flights on routes connecting Vietnam with Taichung and Kaohsiung daily for both destinations. The additional flight departs from Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Ho Chi Minh City) at 0100 and lands at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport (Taipei) at 0525. The return flight departs at 0625 and lands at 0850.

The new flight from Noi Bai International Airport (Hanoi) departs at 0735 and arrives at Taoyuan International Airport at 1110. The return flight departs at 1200 and lands at 1410.

Additionally, Hong Kong will gain more flights. Services connecting Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc and Danang to Hong Kong will increase daily.

From now until 15 September 2024, the airline will offer a 20% discount on Eco-class fares using the code VJ200 when booking at the airline’s website or mobile app.



As one of the airlines with the most routes between Vietnam and Taiwan (China), Vietjet currently operates nine routes with 81 round-trip flights per week.

The airline operates three routes from Vietnam to Hong Kong, offering 18 weekly flights and increasing to 21 weekly frequencies.