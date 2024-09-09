BANGKOK, 10 September 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts has been awarded Bronze in the ‘Excellence in Workplace Culture’ category at the prestigious HR Excellence Awards Thailand 2024.

This recognition underscores Centara’s commitment to fostering a positive and supportive workplace environment that enhances employee engagement, productivity, and retention.

It follows Centara’s success at the end of last year when the company received the Kincentric Best Employers — Thailand 2023 award, further cementing its position as a leader in human resources management within the hospitality industry.

“We are honoured to receive this award as a testament to our dedication to our people and our commitment to growing together. By ensuring our team members are well-cared for, we enable them to pass on that positivity to our guests, creating memorable experiences for all,” stated Centara Hotels & Resorts Executive Vice President of Human Resources Siriwan Wangthamrong. “I’m incredibly proud of the projects we’ve spearheaded to strengthen our workplace culture at Centara, and we’re already looking ahead to how we can further improve and aim for even greater success next year.”

The Excellence in Workplace Culture category recognises organisations that strongly commit to diversity and inclusion, implement effective communication and collaboration strategies, and prioritise employee well-being and development.

The HR Excellence Awards 2024, Thailand, held its grand gala in Bangkok on 23 August 2024. Now in its fourth year, the event celebrated exceptional achievements in human resources across 37 diverse categories, with Centara’s bronze award highlighting its standing among key industry players.

